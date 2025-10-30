Mavericks News: Update On Anthony Davis’ Injury, Klay Thompson’s Struggles Continue

Although the Mavericks came away with a much-needed win on Wednesday night, there are some key concerns and takeaways from the game that have been highlighted.

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) exchanges words with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd as Davis walks off the court during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a much-needed 107-105 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. With Brandon Williams, Dwight Powell, and Cooper Flagg stepping up and combining for 53 points, the Mavericks outlasted a shorthanded Pacers team to improve to 2-3 on the season.

While a win would be a cause for celebration, health concerns remain, as superstar big man Anthony Davis left the game after only seven minutes of action. During the post-game press conference, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on Davis’ injury.

“Left lower leg soreness,” stated Kidd. “He tried to return, didn’t want to take any chances. So, we’ll see how he feels going forward.”

Anthony Davis has been one of the Mavericks’ best players this season. As the sole superstar on the team in the absence of Kyrie Irving, the 32-year-old has put up strong performances to help the Mavs remain competitive.

Excluding Wednesday night’s game, Davis appeared to be in MVP form. Having averaged 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks on 52.1% shooting overall, the Mavericks’ big man remained a key contributor.

Davis’ inability to return to the court against the Pacers may raise further concern about his future availability. Given how prone to injuries the star has been in the past, even leading to frequent trolling by NBA fans, Dallas will hope that their injury report doesn’t see any more additions this early in the season.

 

Should the Mavericks Be Concerned About Klay Thompson’s Form?

Apart from Anthony Davis’ injury, which adds to the shortfall in the frontcourt, the Mavericks may also have some concerns about the production from their backcourt. With specific reference to four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, Dallas should be worried about the veteran guard’s output early in the season.

In his prime, Thompson was one of the premier sharpshooters in the league. At this stage in his career, however, the 35-year-old is more of a tertiary scoring option.

Thompson has seen a relatively rough start to the 2025-26 season. Averaging 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds on 34.2% from the field and 28.6% from three-point range, essentially going 7-for-27 from deep, the Mavericks have every reason to be concerned with his productivity.

Jason Kidd addressed Thompson’s slow start during the press conference, too. He said, “He’s gotta keep shooting. He’s a shooter. He’s been in this league for a long time. So for him, he needs to take those looks. He’s getting great looks, they’re just not going down for him right now.”

As a veteran sharpshooter with a championship pedigree, the 35-year-old knows how to navigate shooting slumps and do what is necessary to regain his groove.

On this note, Kidd’s confidence in Thompson’s ability is reassuring. But considering that he posted five points, one rebound, and one assist on 2-for-10 shooting from the field on Wednesday, it is clear that Dallas will have higher expectations of him.

