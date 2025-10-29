Dallas Mavericks Player Ratings: Who Performed Best In Their Slim Victory Over The Indiana Pacers?

The Dallas Mavericks clawed out a gritty 107-105 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, surviving an injury-riddled matchup that came down to the final seconds. With both teams missing stars, Dallas leaned heavily on depth and timely execution, highlighted by 20 points from Brandon Williams and 18 from Dwight Powell.

The Mavs’ bench erupted for a season-high 64 points, carrying the load on a night when Anthony Davis exited early with left-leg soreness. No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg added his second career double-double, delivering 15 points and 10 rebounds while continuing to look more comfortable as a featured starter.

Indiana still nearly stole the game, getting a last-second chance after Aaron Nesmith secured an offensive rebound off an intentionally missed free throw. But his contested heave bounced off the rim, sealing a fourth straight loss for a Pacers team now off to its worst start since 1988-89.

Dallas overcame a 14-point first-half deficit and controlled the second half with a strong 29-19 third quarter, aided by Indiana’s season-low 34.9% shooting. Now sitting at 2-3 after completing a demanding five-game homestand, the Mavericks turn the page by examining which players stepped up and which struggled, as we break down player grades for every Maverick who took the floor.

Cooper Flagg: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 6-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 3-3 FT, 35 MIN

The rookie delivered an impactful performance, controlling possessions on both ends with his length, timing, and composure. His 15 points led all starters, but his passing and defensive positioning were just as crucial, stabilizing Dallas during its comeback run.

Flagg continues to look far ahead of schedule, already performing like a core two-way engine. With Davis likely out after yet another injury and Kyrie Irving not back yet, all eyes will be on Flagg to perform as the new face of the team.

Dwight Powell: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 4-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 10-12 FT, 29 MIN

Powell delivered one of his most impactful offensive outings in recent memory, relentlessly attacking seams, drawing fouls, and finishing with force around the rim. His 10 made free throws underscored just how aggressive he was, giving Dallas crucial scoring when Klay Thompson and others went cold.

Add in energetic defense and two timely blocks, and Powell was undeniably one of the night’s biggest difference-makers. He deserves an A because he was just as impactful as Flagg in terms of getting a positive result.

Brandon Williams: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 9-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Williams was electric, attacking the rim with confidence and finishing through contact all night. His 20 points were a team-high, but the efficiency, 9-of-14, made his performance even more impressive.

Add a surprising seven rebounds for a guard and a late-game block, and Williams was arguably the final component of the win. We certainly didn’t see this explosive performance coming from the youngster.

D’Angelo Russell: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 5-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 20 MIN

Russell played with composure and pace, spearheading several key bench runs with his playmaking and midrange scoring. Even when the three wasn’t falling, he controlled the tempo and kept the offense organized.

His five assists were vital in stabilizing Dallas’ half-court execution, and he finally had a performance that he can feel very proud about. With Kyrie and Davis (likely) out, Russell has to step up tremendously moving forward.

Max Christie: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 33 MIN

Christie brought steady two-way contribution, knocking down timely shots and providing connective playmaking as Dallas navigated a shorthanded rotation.

His defense on Indiana’s guards was disciplined, and he showed strong patience as a secondary ball-handler. While not flashy, his performance was quietly essential to maintaining structure.

P.J. Washington: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 2-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-8 FT, 29 MIN

Washington couldn’t buy a jumper, but he made up for it with relentless rebounding and physicality, finishing with a team-high 11 boards. His defensive rotations were sharp, particularly in helping contain Indiana’s drives during the third-quarter surge.

While the offensive efficiency wasn’t there, he remained valuable by grinding out second-chance opportunities and playing sturdy interior defense. As long as Washington impacts the floor in areas other than scoring, he will generally come up with a solid grade.

Caleb Martin: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Martin made the most of his short run, hitting a three and providing strong defensive activity on the wing. His energy fit perfectly with the bench surge that shifted momentum.

Though his minutes were limited, he provided exactly what Dallas needed in that stretch, and for that, he gets a standard C grade.

Klay Thompson: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Thompson struggled to find rhythm, misfiring on several clean looks and never quite settling into the flow offensively.

Still, his presence helped space the floor, and his decision-making minimized mistakes, even on a night when the shots didn’t fall. Dallas will need more from him moving forward, but this was simply an off-night from a veteran shooter.

Naji Marshall: C-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 22 MIN

Marshall struggled to connect from the field but stayed involved through ball movement and defensive physicality. His drives created foul pressure even when his touch wasn’t sharp.

It wasn’t his most efficient night, but he avoided becoming a liability with solid effort plays. Marshall will likely have a better performance in the upcoming game.

Anthony Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 7 MIN

Davis’ night ended almost as soon as it began, as lower left-leg soreness forced him out late in the first quarter. In limited minutes, he provided a couple of early paint touches and some activity on the glass, but he never had a chance to influence the game’s rhythm.

Dallas survived without him, but his absence drastically reshaped the rotation and forced others into expanded roles. Given his injury history, we expect Davis to miss time moving forward into the season, starting from the next game.

Jaden Hardy: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 8 MIN

Hardy saw limited time and hit a catch-and-shoot three, but didn’t have enough burn to make a significant impact. His brief minutes were solid and mistake-free, though competition for backcourt touches remains tight.

A low-usage but useful stint from the youngster. We anticipate more minutes coming to Hardy if Davis misses time.