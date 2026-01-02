Mavericks Reach Out To Warriors About Anthony Davis Trade; Only Two Realistic Scenarios Are Possible

Anthony Davis‘ time with the Dallas Mavericks might come to an end before the February trade deadline, and the Golden State Warriors have been one of the teams linked to him. It has been said that the Warriors are contemplating a Davis trade, and The Athletic’s Sam Amick reports that it was actually the Mavericks who had reached out to them over it.

“While a league source said the Mavericks do have interest in the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga, who can’t be traded until Jan. 15 but is widely expected to be dealt before the deadline, the fifth-year forward’s salary ($22.5 million) comes well short of Davis’ ($54.1 million). It would thus require the inclusion of another big contract — i.e., Green ($25.8 million). Yet as Warriors coach Steve Kerr said publicly last week, and team sources confirmed, a move like that is not in their plans.”

“A Butler-for-Davis swap works financially, as the Warriors forward also makes $54.1 million this season, but Golden State has shown no interest in making such a move. While team sources say the Warriors have not entirely closed the door on a Davis deal, it appears unlikely. What’s more, it should be noted that the Mavericks called Golden State about the Davis possibility — and not the other way around.”

Based on this, one would assume there isn’t a sense of desperation to get Davis in the building. That, in turn, would mean there are really only two realistic pathways for the 10-time All-Star to become a Warrior, but Amick says both are unlikely.

The first would be sending a package involving Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and a first-round pick for Davis. The Warriors would also have to include some salary filler to get this deal done, but they want to hold on to Green.

The second option would be getting Davis for Jimmy Butler and draft capital. Again, though, the Warriors don’t want to part with Butler.

One could point to a third option where neither Butler nor Green is involved. But that would mean the Warriors gutting the roster around the big names and shipping out most of their young players.

Moses Moody ($11.5 million), Brandin Podziemski ($3.6 million), and Quinten Post ($1.9 million) would all have to go, along with Kuminga, Buddy Hield ($9.2 million), and Al Horford ($5.6 million). There isn’t a world in which the Warriors would go down this route. They’d be scrambling to find players to fill up roster spots as well, and this is completely unrealistic, especially with them not looking desperate to bring in the big man.

So, the only realistic way Davis suits up for the Warriors this season is if Green or Butler isn’t on the team. With that in mind, they’d just be better off making smaller moves.

Davis is a very risky acquisition as well because of his injury history. The 32-year-old is averaging 20.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game in 2025-26, but has only played in 17 out of 35 games.

Davis would be a huge upgrade at that center spot, but, at the end of the day, the best ability is availability. The Warriors collapsed against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs last season after Stephen Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1. The last thing they need is an injury-prone star.

The Warriors have shown signs of life lately, winning five out of their last six games to improve to 18-16. Smaller, savvy moves would see them take more steps in the right direction. As far as winning another title goes, though, that seems unlikely unless they’re able to bring in a player like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.