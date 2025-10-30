Austin Reaves Reponds To His Historic Start To Season

Austin Reaves continues to stay grounded despite his growing stardom. After hitting the game-winning shot to lift the Lakers over the Timberwolves, the 26-year-old guard was asked about his historic start to the season, which now has him averaging 35 points and 10 assists per game. Reaves downplayed his success and instead credited his teammates and coaches for believing in him.

“I’m still not gonna talk about myself,” said Reaves. “It’s fun and I love to play the game of basketball and I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without our coaching staff believing in me, the players believing in me, and just having so much joy playing basketball.”

When a reporter joked that Luka Doncic would probably text him after the win, Reaves couldn’t help but laugh.

“They’ll probably tell me I suck because I missed 15 shots,” Reaves said with a grin.

Reaves has been on an absolute tear to start the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined. Over the past five games, he’s scored 26 points, 25 points, a career-high 51 points, 41 points, and then 28 points. In tonight’s win, he also dropped a career-high 16 assists in a classic display of playmaking.

At 3-2, the Lakers haven’t been perfect, but they are squarely in the mix for a top-six seed. At full strength, they may even be on par with the best in the West if they can just stay healthy and continue developing their chemistry.

In Luka’s first full season with the team, adjustments are still ongoing, but now the Lakers are finally starting to show that natural chemistry come to life. The offense is flowing, the spacing is cleaner, and everyone is playing with more confidence.

The result has been a historic stretch for Austin Reaves, who is now averaging 34.2 points, 10.0 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 52.5% shooting. At 27, he’s not even in his prime and still has room to grow.

Ultimately, only time will tell if this level of play is sustainable, but it’s clear that the Lakers need to do everything they can to lock Reaves into a long-term deal. The expectation is that he’ll opt out of his final year to become an unrestricted free agent, but that doesn’t mean he wants to leave. In fact, he’s said that he prefers to stay in Los Angeles and play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic for years to come.

For now, Reaves is focused on the moment. Humble, driven, and laser-focused on winning, he’s proving that the Lakers made the right bet on him. With every game, he’s strengthening his case as one of the brightest rising stars in the league.

Austin Reaves has made it clear that he belongs in the spotlight. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined, he’s carried the Lakers through the first stretch of the season and shown what true leadership looks like. His poise, confidence, and work ethic have made him the heartbeat of this team, and it feels like only the beginning of something special. As long as Reaves keeps playing with this level of control and intensity, the Lakers will always have a chance to win, no matter who’s in or out of the lineup.