Clippers vs. Kings Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Los Angeles Clippers welcome the Sacramento Kings to the Intuit Dome for an 8:00 PM EST tipoff in a matchup that brings together two teams whose seasons have not gone according to plan. Despite similar frustrations, the trajectories could not feel more different right now. The Clippers enter the night riding a four-game winning streak, while the Kings continue to slide near the bottom of the Western Conference.

The Clippers is still just 10–21, but that record hides the momentum they have built over the past two weeks. After looking lifeless early in the season, the Clippers have won four straight, including an impressive 112-99 win over the Pistons that showcased their defensive intensity and star power.

The Kings, on the other hand, sit 14th in the West at 8–24 and are coming off a 125-10 loss to the Lakers. This will be the first meeting between these two teams this season, though the Clippers swept the four-game series in the 2024-25 season.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal – Out (Left hip fracture)

Bogdan Bogdanovic – Out (Injury management)

Chris Paul – Out (Not with team)

Ivica Zubac – Out (Left ankle sprain)

John Collins – Questionable (Illness)

Kings

Dylan Cardwell – Out (G League)

Zach LaVine – Out (Left ankle sprain)

Daeqwon Plowden- Out (G League)

Domantas Sabonis – Out (Left partial meniscus tear)

Isaiah Stevens – Out (G League)

Keegan Murray – Questionable (Right calf strain)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage?

The Clippers’ biggest edge starts with elite star production. Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear, averaging 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season. In their most recent win, Kawhi delivered one of the greatest performances of his career, exploding for a franchise record 55 points, 11 rebounds, five steals, and three blocks, shooting 17 of 26 from the field and 5 of 10 from three. When Kawhi reaches that level, very few teams can match his two-way impact.

James Harden has also found his rhythm, averaging 26.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. Against Detroit, Harden scored 28 points with seven assists, and even on an inefficient shooting night, his playmaking consistently tilted the floor. Together, Kawhi and Harden give the Clippers a decisive advantage in half-court creation, especially against a Sacramento defense ranked 27th in the league.

Even without Ivica Zubac, who was averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds, the Clippers’ defensive activity has improved. Their overall defensive rating still sits 26th, but during the four-game win streak, they have tightened rotations and forced tougher shots. Offensively, they rank 17th, which becomes far more dangerous when Kawhi and Harden are both aggressive. At home, with momentum and a wounded Kings roster, Los Angeles is positioned to control the game early.

Why The Kings Have The Advantage?

On paper, the Kings’ advantage lies in familiarity and guard play, though injuries have severely undercut their strengths. Sacramento will be without Zach LaVine, their leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, and Domantas Sabonis, who was averaging 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds before suffering a meniscus tear. Those two absences remove the Kings’ primary offensive engine and their interior anchor.

That places heavy responsibility on DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 18.8 points per game. In the loss to the Lakers, DeRozan posted 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists, showing he can still create offense against elite defenders. If Keegan Murray plays through his calf strain, his 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game could help Sacramento stay competitive on the glass and from the perimeter.

There is also the emotional angle of Russell Westbrook facing his former team. Westbrook is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, and while his efficiency fluctuates, his energy can swing games in short bursts. Alongside Dennis Schroder, who averages 12.9 points and 5.9 assists, Sacramento has enough ball handling to test the Clippers’ perimeter defense.

Still, the numbers are grim. The Kings rank 29th offensively and 27th defensively, a combination that leaves very little margin for error. Without Sabonis and LaVine, they must play nearly perfect basketball to keep pace.

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction

The Kings’ injuries and bottom-tier efficiency make this an uphill battle. Unless DeRozan delivers a vintage performance and Westbrook or Schroder catches fire, the Clippers’ star power and current momentum should be decisive.

Prediction: Clippers 119, Kings 102