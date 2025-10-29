JJ Redick Says Lakers Are Austin Reaves’ Team, Sets New Challenge For Young Star

JJ Redick believes it’s time for Austin Reaves to take full ownership of his role with the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking about their offseason conversation, the head coach revealed that he challenged Reaves to embrace leadership and approach the season as one of the team’s core stars alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“The biggest thing was him taking a step forward as a leader, and recognizing that it’s as much his team as it is LeBron’s team or Luka’s team,” said Redick in a post-game chat with the media. “I told him he’s out of excuses. You’re no longer the undrafted guy who’s a young player. You’re one of the guys now. Every day, he’s willing to be coached. It’s been awesome.”

Redick pointed to a recent in-game moment as proof of Reaves’ growth and maturity on the court. He explained that Reaves has become more vocal in late-game situations, taking initiative during timeouts and helping direct his teammates. For Redick, those small details show how Reaves has evolved from a role player into someone capable of leading in crunch-time moments and earning the trust of the coaching staff.

“Just a great example of it,” Redick said. “I challenged that call on the fourth. We just set up a pretty simple baseline out-of-bounds play if that call had gotten overturned, 1.3 seconds on the clock and he’s coming out of timeout, ‘DK, work your way under, I’ll throw the lob over the top.’ It’s simple stuff like that, but I’m seeing it again and again whether that’s on defense or offense.”

Reaves is coming off a career-high performance against the Kings, where he dropped 51 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists to lead the Lakers to victory without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He followed it up with 41 points in the loss to the Trail Blazers. It was his latest show of heroics for the Lakers and a sign that he’s capable of being that core leader the Lakers need.

Throughout the NBA world, skeptics have had their doubts about Reaves’ potential, but with games like that one, his talents are undeniable. Between his age (27), skill set, and confidence, Reaves is easily one of the best young players in the sport, though his future remains uncertain.

Next summer, Reaves is almost certain to decline his $14.8 million player option, which will make him an unrestricted free agent. If the Lakers want to keep him, they may have to offer close to $40 million per year.

It’s a steep price for a player who has yet to make an All-Star team, but Reaves has already proven he’s worth the investment. With averages of 35.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, he’s emerging as a future Lakers legend before our eyes. All he has to do now is continue leading like one.

Austin Reaves has gone from an undrafted underdog to one of the Lakers’ most dependable stars. What separates him now isn’t just talent but the confidence to lead in a locker room full of veterans. With JJ Redick pushing him to step into that role, Reaves finally looks ready to embrace the challenge. If he keeps up this level of play, there’s no question he’ll be the next great success story in Lakers history.