Paul George Nearing Return As 76ers Gain Momentum

Paul George could be back on the court very soon. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Philadelphia 76ers are optimistic that the All-Star forward will make his season debut in early November after recovering from injury.

“In Philadelphia, there definitely is some positive momentum, to my understanding, about Paul George making his season debut sometime in the next week plus, sometime in early November,” Fischer said. “So that’s a positive element of the injury bug that is biting a lot of players around the league right now.”

The 76ers are coming off an abysmal season, but the 2025-26 campaign has given them a fresh start and renewed their title hopes. So far, despite George’s absence and a minute restriction for Joel Embiid, they are one of only four undefeated teams left at 4-0.

Thanks to standout performances from Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Kelly Oubre Jr., the Sixers have come out firing to start this season, signaling that this roster may be capable of something more.

Meanwhile, one of their greatest weapons, Paul George, has yet to play a single minute this season as he works his way back from left knee surgery. He suffered the setback in July and was re-evaluated at the start of training camp. The veteran swingman, now 35, is nearing his return and hopes for a better showing than last season.

In his first 41 games with the franchise, George struggled to find his rhythm. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 43.0% shooting. He was a shell of himself as injuries continued to take their toll.

While those same issues have spilled into this new season, George still has a chance to change the narrative if he can stay healthy. His game may be slowing down with age, but he can make it a graceful decline if he’s willing to adjust and commit to new habits.

At the very least, he can help the 76ers keep their current momentum. As a veteran two-way wing, George’s skill set remains valuable, and he can raise their ceiling significantly if he stays healthy enough to make a lasting impact.

Until his return, it will be “next man up” for the 76ers. In a competitive Eastern Conference, they cannot afford to lose ground, meaning someone else will have to become their consistent go-to scorer.

Ultimately, while the Sixers may have some regrets about George’s four-year, $211.6 million maximum contract, they have no choice but to lean on him now. With their “big three” locked in, Philadelphia’s window to win is open, but if this experiment fails, it could bring an early end to the Joel Embiid era (zero NBA Finals appearances).

Paul George’s return could be the turning point the 76ers have been waiting for. If he can stay healthy and regain his rhythm, Philadelphia will finally have the complete roster it envisioned when this new era began. The pressure is high, but so is the opportunity, and George now has the chance to silence all doubts once and for all.