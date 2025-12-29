Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry And Jimmy Butler Take Care Of Business Against Nets

After the letdown of an overtime loss in Toronto less than 24 hours earlier, the Warriors needed maturity more than flash, and that’s exactly what they delivered Monday night in Brooklyn with a 120-107 victory that pushes their record to 17-16.

Golden State absorbed an early punch, weathered a sluggish opening quarter, and methodically bent the game back in its favor behind the steady brilliance of Stephen Curry and the relentless physicality of Jimmy Butler. Curry didn’t force the issue early, letting the game come to him before flipping the switch in the second half.

Meanwhile, Butler took to the free throw line regularly and brought calmness to the team anytime there was a chance for Brooklyn to build momentum. The Nets made numerous runs, but for every run that they made, Golden State responded with poise, timely execution, and just enough defense to maintain control. While it may not have been perfect, Golden State still played like professionals.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 8-15 FG, 5-12 3-PT FG, 6-7 FT, 29 MIN

Stephen Curry demonstrated an incredible deal of patience in his performance. He encountered some challenges when trying to get into a rhythm and it appeared that he was unable to get into a flow at first. However, he continued to keep his composure and confidence that soon the shots would start to go in. Once they did, the game turned, with Curry scoring 10 points in the third quarter, stretching the Brooklyn Nets’ defense and forcing them to rotate, thereby opening up everything else.

The most impressive aspect of Curry’s performance was his poise down the stretch. After the Nets cut the lead to four points, Curry’s killer instinct showed in this sequence where, he drew a foul on a floater, completed the three-point play, and then ran the offense calmly until the game was sealed. He did not dominate the game at all times but owned the moments that mattered.

Jimmy Butler III: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-9 FG, 11-12 FT, 31 MIN

Jimmy Butler was in total control of all the situations that happened to him throughout this game and controlled all aspects of the game. He did not try to force shots or match up against anyone. Instead, he hunted for fouls, punished the mistakes of Golden State and provided organization to the Golden State offense when it got stagnant. He made 11 free-throws which epitomized his physical play.

On the defensive side of the ball, Butler was disciplined and rotated early which made it uncomfortable for Brooklyn’s wings. Although Butler’s statistical line will not be as impressive when compared to that of Curry’s, every time the game appeared as though it was going to go off the rails; Butler stabilized it.

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Melton was outstanding in the margins. He crashed the glass aggressively, defended multiple positions, and knocked down timely shots when Curry drew extra attention. His +26 plus-minus wasn’t an accident.

This was one of his most complete performances in a Warriors uniform.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-6 FG, 22 MIN

Jackson-Davis continues to look like a steady answer in the frontcourt. He finished efficiently around the rim, protected the paint, and showed excellent timing as a help defender. His two blocks came at crucial moments when Brooklyn was trying to build momentum.

Beyond the numbers, his activity level stood out. He ran the floor hard, challenged shots without fouling, and gave Golden State a reliable interior presence.

Draymond Green: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 5-6 FT, 25 MIN

Draymond Green’s fingerprints were everywhere, even if his scoring was minimal. He quarterbacked the defense, directed traffic, and consistently put teammates in the right spots. His one block and steal don’t fully capture how many plays he disrupted simply by being in the right place.

Offensively, he stayed within himself and took advantage of free-

throws when Brooklyn dared him to score. It wasn’t a headline performance, but it was a steady, winning one.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 4-5 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Payton’s impact was immediate. He cut hard, finished efficiently, and brought his usual defensive chaos in short bursts. Even without a steal, his pressure altered ball movement and sped up Brooklyn’s guards.

Will Richard: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 4-7 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Richard delivered one of the night’s biggest plays with his late dunk that effectively sealed the game. Beyond that highlight, he defended with intensity, passed well, and stayed aggressive without forcing shots.

He’s earning trust, and nights like this explain why.

Buddy Hield: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3-5 FG, 11 MIN

Hield gave the Warriors a brief scoring spark, attacking closeouts and showing some defensive engagement. While his three-point shot didn’t fall, he contributed in other areas, including a pair of steals that led to transition opportunities.

Still, his role remains situational, and this outing didn’t dramatically shift that.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 10 MIN

Spencer brought calm to the second unit, moving the ball cleanly and keeping the offense organized. His four assists reflected his unselfishness, and he didn’t overextend his role.

Brandin Podziemski: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

Podziemski played with confidence, attacking gaps and making smart reads off the dribble. While his shooting was inconsistent, his energy and decision-making helped stabilize the bench unit.

He continues to look comfortable in real rotation minutes.

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 19 MIN

Santos didn’t score, but he still impacted the game. He moved the ball quickly, battled on the boards, and held his own defensively against more experienced players. His plus-minus reflected how effective his minutes were within the flow of the game.

Moses Moody: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 OREB, 1-8 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

Moody never quite found his footing in this one. The looks were there early, but the shots didn’t fall, and his confidence seemed to waver as the night went on. To his credit, he stayed active on the glass and didn’t compound misses with defensive lapses.

Still, this was a quieter outing from a player who’s been trending up. The effort was there, but the rhythm wasn’t.

Quinten Post: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 5 MIN

Post’s night was brief and uneven. He knocked down a three, but defensively struggled to stay connected and was quickly pulled. With such a small sample size, it’s hard to draw conclusions, but the Warriors didn’t gain much from his minutes.