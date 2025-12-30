Draymond Green On Talking Trash To 89-Year-Old Nets Superfan Mr. Whammy

Brooklyn Nets superfan Bruce Reznick, aka Mr. Whammy, has been distracting opposing players at the free-throw line at home games for years, and he was at it again on Monday. In the third quarter of the Nets’ 120-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the 89-year-old Reznick looked to distract Draymond Green, and the two got into a hilarious back-and-forth.

“Sit your old a** down somewhere,” Green said.

Draymond going back and forth with Nets superfan Mr. Whammy 🤣🍿 pic.twitter.com/DgxDG2hc5n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 30, 2025

Reznick’s tactics didn’t work against Green, as he sank both of his free throws. We have seen plenty of negative fan interactions in recent years, but this was rather hilarious. Green was asked about the interaction postgame, and he certainly enjoyed it.

“Sit his old a** down somewhere,” Green said, via Erik Slater. “Can’t be distracting me on my free throws. Go sit down somewhere. That was fun. I had a lot of fun.”

Reznick became a Nets season ticket holder in 1998 when they played in the Continental Airlines Arena. He got this nickname because he puts a magic hex that he calls “The Whammy” on opposing players to make them miss free throws.

Reznick’s late wife, Judy, used to accompany him to games for many years as well, and she had earned the nickname Mrs. Whammy. She unfortunately passed away in 2023 at the age of 87.

The Reznicks’ support for the Nets over the years certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, even at the very top. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced their addition to its James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery beginning in 2026. They’ll be joining the likes of Spike Lee, Jack Nicholson, Billy Crystal, and Alan Horwitz on there.

You’d hope Reznick gets to see the Nets win a championship before he passes, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be winning one anytime soon. This loss dropped them to 10-20 on the season.

Getting back to Green, he finished with seven points (1-3 FG), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block as the Warriors improved to 17-16. This season has not gone according to plan for them, and there are serious doubts about whether this core can win a championship.

Green has admitted that the Warriors are a fading dynasty. They won four championships between 2015 and 2022, but have won just two playoff series since. Green says the goal is to prolong their dynastic run for as long as they can, and he isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.

The Warriors will take on the Charlotte Hornets next at Spectrum Center on Wednesday at 1 PM ET.