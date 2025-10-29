Robert Horry Doubts LeBron James Can Reach His Seven NBA Titles

Robert Horry says LeBron James won’t reach his seven championships.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
LeBron James
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Robert Horry doesn’t believe LeBron James will ever catch him in championships. Speaking on Run It Back on FanDuel TV, the seven-time NBA champion said it’s too difficult in today’s league to sustain success long enough to build another dynasty like the ones he was part of.

“No, I don’t think so. It’s hard, man,” said Horry. “You think about how much turnover the NBA has. I was fortunate to play with really good duos. I had Clyde and Dream, Shaq and Kobe, and then in San Antonio I had the trio of Tony, Manu, and Tim.”

Horry pointed out that modern stars rarely stay together long enough to win multiple titles, making it difficult for anyone to replicate the kind of success he enjoyed over his 16-year career. However, he does believe there’s one team today with the potential to dominate for years to come.

“You look at OKC, because those guys are so young, I think that is the only team that can really start a dynasty,” Horry said. “If you watch them, they remind me of what the Bulls were with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc, and Dennis Rodman. So, OKC is a team to watch. But LeBron, I think he’s only got two more years left in him. That’s a wrap.”

Horry, 55, played 16 seasons in the NBA. While he was never a superstar, he achieved unprecedented success, winning seven championships across three different teams. He’s best remembered for his time with the Lakers, where he won three straight titles alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

In 448 games for the franchise, Horry averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 42.1 percent shooting. He played his role to perfection, always ready when his number was called.

Today, winning seven championships seems nearly impossible. Among active players, even the greatest have topped out at four rings. LeBron James is one of them, and he’s arguably the only player with a realistic shot at matching Horry’s total.

At 40 years old, James could easily squeeze out a few more seasons, but he needs three more titles to tie Horry’s mark. Fortunately for LeBron, he’s on a Lakers team that remains firmly in the championship picture.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves by his side, James still has a window to lead Los Angeles to another title if he can stay healthy and maintain his elite standard of play. However, the odds are stacked against him in a competitive Western Conference where younger teams like the Thunder are rising fast.

Even if LeBron never matches Horry’s championship total, his legacy is secure. The four-time champion has already solidified himself as one of basketball’s all-time greats, and no number of rings will change that.

Robert Horry might be right that LeBron will never reach seven titles, but that’s not the standard that defines greatness. What separates LeBron is not his ring count but his longevity, consistency, and ability to dominate across multiple eras. Whether or not he catches Horry, his name is already etched in history among the greatest to ever play the game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Paul George Paul George Nearing Return As 76ers Gain Momentum
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like