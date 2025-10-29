Robert Horry Doubts LeBron James Can Reach His Seven NBA Titles

Robert Horry doesn’t believe LeBron James will ever catch him in championships. Speaking on Run It Back on FanDuel TV, the seven-time NBA champion said it’s too difficult in today’s league to sustain success long enough to build another dynasty like the ones he was part of.

“No, I don’t think so. It’s hard, man,” said Horry. “You think about how much turnover the NBA has. I was fortunate to play with really good duos. I had Clyde and Dream, Shaq and Kobe, and then in San Antonio I had the trio of Tony, Manu, and Tim.”

Horry pointed out that modern stars rarely stay together long enough to win multiple titles, making it difficult for anyone to replicate the kind of success he enjoyed over his 16-year career. However, he does believe there’s one team today with the potential to dominate for years to come.

“You look at OKC, because those guys are so young, I think that is the only team that can really start a dynasty,” Horry said. “If you watch them, they remind me of what the Bulls were with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoc, and Dennis Rodman. So, OKC is a team to watch. But LeBron, I think he’s only got two more years left in him. That’s a wrap.”

Horry, 55, played 16 seasons in the NBA. While he was never a superstar, he achieved unprecedented success, winning seven championships across three different teams. He’s best remembered for his time with the Lakers, where he won three straight titles alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

In 448 games for the franchise, Horry averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 42.1 percent shooting. He played his role to perfection, always ready when his number was called.

Today, winning seven championships seems nearly impossible. Among active players, even the greatest have topped out at four rings. LeBron James is one of them, and he’s arguably the only player with a realistic shot at matching Horry’s total.

At 40 years old, James could easily squeeze out a few more seasons, but he needs three more titles to tie Horry’s mark. Fortunately for LeBron, he’s on a Lakers team that remains firmly in the championship picture.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves by his side, James still has a window to lead Los Angeles to another title if he can stay healthy and maintain his elite standard of play. However, the odds are stacked against him in a competitive Western Conference where younger teams like the Thunder are rising fast.

Even if LeBron never matches Horry’s championship total, his legacy is secure. The four-time champion has already solidified himself as one of basketball’s all-time greats, and no number of rings will change that.

Robert Horry might be right that LeBron will never reach seven titles, but that’s not the standard that defines greatness. What separates LeBron is not his ring count but his longevity, consistency, and ability to dominate across multiple eras. Whether or not he catches Horry, his name is already etched in history among the greatest to ever play the game.