Paul Pierce Dismisses Lakers As ‘Hype Train’ In Western Conference

Paul Pierce says the Lakers are “the same story every year.”

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) react against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul Pierce is not buying into the Los Angeles Lakers‘ hype. Speaking on No Fouls Given, the Hall of Famer said he’s seen this story too many times before and expects the Lakers to fall apart when it matters most.

“It’s gonna be the same story every year with the Lakers,” Pierce said. “It’s gonna be the hype train, playoffs gonna come, and then they’re gonna get smacked up.”

Paul Pierce is a Celtics legend, a champion, and a former rival of LeBron James. He’s been out of the league for years now, but he knows a contender when he sees one. Somehow, in Pierce’s eyes, the Lakers don’t qualify.

His comments echo a growing sentiment among skeptics who question whether the Lakers can truly compete with the West’s elite teams. Despite having superstar talent and championship experience, inconsistency and injuries have plagued them in recent years. With LeBron James nearing 40 and Luka Doncic taking on more responsibility, the pressure is mounting for Los Angeles to prove that this season will not end like the last.

In 2024-25, they were hailed for months after the Luka Doncic trade as legitimate contenders. They even managed to secure the third seed in the West with a 50-32 record. Sadly, their run ended in the very first round of the playoffs, in what has become a recurring theme for the Lakers.

Ever since their last championship victory, the franchise has failed to capitalize on several opportunities. From Anthony Davis to Russell Westbrook and now Luka Doncic, the Lakers have cycled through multiple stars trying to recreate the magic of their 2020 title run.

Heading into this season, with a revamped Luka and a retooled roster, the Lakers believe they are once again in a position to succeed if they can stay healthy. At 2-2, it has been a mixed start for Los Angeles, showing both flashes of greatness and familiar flaws. Once the team is at full strength, things could begin to swing permanently in their favor.

For now, Pierce remains unconvinced. From his perspective, the Lakers are pretenders in the West who are only relevant because of their clout. With a 40-year-old star, an inconsistent supporting cast, and a one-dimensional scorer in Luka, there are enough reasons to doubt the Lakers’ championship potential.

Still, stranger things have happened before, and the Lakers will not go down quietly. It’s only October, and there is still plenty of time to rally together and execute a plan that brings out the best in everyone. Only through total commitment and perfect execution can the Lakers stay competitive with the top teams in the West.

At 40 years old, LeBron James’ role may be more limited, but he is still playing at an elite level and remains driven to keep winning until the very end of his career.

For all the criticism, it’s worth remembering that doubt has always fueled LeBron James and the Lakers. Whenever people count them out, they find a way to respond. Whether that’s Luka stepping up as the new face of the franchise or LeBron reminding everyone he’s still got something left, Los Angeles will always have a chance as long as those two are healthy. Pierce might be right that the Lakers have flaws, but if history has taught us anything, it’s that betting against LeBron has never been a safe choice.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
