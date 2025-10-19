Paul Pierce Believes LeBron James Will Retire After 2025-26 NBA Season

Paul Pierce has never been one to hold back his opinions about LeBron James, but this time, The Truth wasn’t criticizing. Instead, he shared a rare moment of respect and reflection about LeBron’s career, saying he believes the 2025-26 season will be the final chapter for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Pierce on Club Shay Shay:

“I think this will be his last season. He’s accomplished so much. He’s played so long, and I truly believe that now, after everything he’s done, after doing things that have never been done in this game multiple times, he’s finally at peace with it. There are two things that I don’t think will ever happen again while I’m alive.”

“Nobody’s going to break his scoring record, and no other player will ever play with their son. I just don’t believe those two things will happen. I have to believe he has a sense of fulfillment now — like, he’s done it all.”

“He’s accomplished so much, and now he’s built up such a strong presence off the court with his businesses and everything else he’s involved in.”

“That’s going to be his next challenge, growing that and becoming the best in that field. Because I know it eats at him every year he doesn’t win a championship, and I know how much he loves the game. But I truly believe this is it.”

Pierce explained that LeBron has reached a point where there’s nothing left to prove. From championships to records, LeBron’s resume is complete. He’s 42,184 points deep into his career, sitting comfortably atop the all-time scoring list, far ahead of anyone close.

The next active player behind him is Kevin Durant, who has 30,571 points, a gap so wide that even Durant would need several more elite seasons to catch up, which makes Pierce’s point clear: LeBron’s scoring record might stand forever.

That second point might be the one that truly defines LeBron’s legacy. When his son, Bronny James, was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024, LeBron fulfilled a lifelong dream, to share an NBA court with his own child.

The moment marked the first time in league history that a father and son played in the same game, an achievement that transcends statistics and championships. For Pierce, that milestone symbolizes a perfect bookend to LeBron’s journey.

If Pierce is right, the 2025-26 season could mark the end of a 23-year journey that redefined the sport. From the teenage phenom dubbed “The Chosen One” to the global icon who shattered records and expectations, LeBron James has already cemented his place in history.

And if this really is the end, as Pierce suggests, it would close the book on one of the greatest and most complete careers the NBA has ever seen.