Lakers Predicted To Pair Luka And LeBron With “Laser”, But The Trade Package Might Not Be Good Enough

The Los Angeles Lakers (23-12) have been frequently mentioned in recent trade rumors as buyers. Despite a solid record, it has become abundantly clear that the roster needs to be strengthened. With the emphasis being placed on pairing LeBron James and Luka Doncic with a reliable wing, several players have emerged as potential targets.

From players like Andrew Wiggins and Herb Jones to Dillon Brooks, the Purple and Gold have been linked with several options. However, one that has repeatedly generated buzz is Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis.

The Lakers’ interest in acquiring Ellis has been noted since the offseason, but the Kings have been quite hesitant to part with him. On that note, ESPN revisited this idea while keeping the trade deadline in mind. Here’s ESPN’s trade package for Ellis:

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

The notion of acquiring Ellis remains promising for the Lakers. The 26-year-old guard boasts phenomenal two-way upside. Given that the Purple and Gold currently have a defensive rating of 116.9 (21st in the NBA) and a three-point shooting percentage of 33.9% (28th in the NBA), it is evident that they are also in dire need of an upgrade.

Although the guard initially fell out of the Kings’ rotation, he has seen more frequent usage lately. With an average of 6.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 35.3% from three-point range over his last 10 appearances, Ellis has the potential to consistently outplay his contract.

Keon Ellis is positioned as a solid low-cost addition for the Lakers this season. Currently on an expiring contract worth $2.4 million, the Lakers wouldn’t have to give up too many assets to acquire him.

The only obstacle in acquiring Ellis has been the Kings’ willingness to trade him. However, given the current trade landscape and Sacramento’s present situation (8-29), the franchise may be more open to engaging in negotiations.

On this note, ESPN’s package featuring Dalton Knecht and the Lakers’ 2032 second-round pick may seem appealing.

In theory, Knecht is positioned as an ideal pickup for the Sacramento Kings. Given that the team has expressed some interest in pursuing a rebuild, acquiring a former first-round pick appears to be a good move.

When also factoring in his scoring upside, his team-friendly contract ($14.6 million over three years), and a second-round pick to sweeten the deal, Sacramento could see a lot of merit in making this trade.

The Lakers May Come Up Short With This Package

Theoretically, ESPN’s deal seems sound. But upon further analysis, this trade package caters to the Los Angeles Lakers much more than the Sacramento Kings.

Despite his innate scoring talent, the young forward hasn’t necessarily flourished this season, although his G League debut was certainly impressive.

With averages of 5.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game on 44.1% shooting this season, Knecht has struggled to settle into a groove and earn consistent minutes in the rotation. While he has had more appearances recently, primarily due to the Lakers’ current injury issues, he hasn’t fully capitalized on this opportunity.

There is some merit to the idea that Knecht could be more impactful in a different environment. On a rebuilding team, surrounded by younger players, the forward could have an opportunity to be more effective. Unfortunately, the current eye test isn’t reassuring.

Another problem that could arise involves Sacramento’s asking price for Ellis. Although the franchise hasn’t been consistent in its treatment of the guard, it is aware of the trade interest he is generating.

When factoring this in, the Kings may have a more favorable outlook toward a package that involves multiple draft assets. Given that the Lakers’ draft reserves have been depleted, they may not be capable of presenting an appealing package to pry Keon Ellis away from the Kings.