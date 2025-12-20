4 NBA Teams Who Could Land Lakers Target For A Package The Kings Asking For

The Sacramento Kings are ready start their rebuild, and one name that is getting attention around the league is Keon Ellis. According to NBA Insider Dan Woike, league sources believe Sacramento is asking for a protected first-round pick for Ellis, who will be a restricted free agent in the upcoming offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to him for a while, but they are not alone.

Several top teams that have both the assets and initiative are ready to make the call.

Ellis is averaging 5.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three. The numbers are not eye-popping, but his value lies in his defense. Elis is one of the best point of attack guards and has the ability to stay on the floor without demanding touches, an ideal 3-and-D player.

On top of that, he is making just $2.3 million this season, which makes him highly attractive. With the Kings reportedly getting ready to tear down their roster, Elis is a type of player who could be highly coveted.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

One team that makes a lot of sense is the Oklahoma City Thunder. They already own the best defensive rating in the league at 103.2, but they have never been shy about stacking strengths. Ellis fits their profile as a defensive-minded guard who can survive offensively without slowing things down. Oklahoma City also has the draft capital to meet Sacramento’s asking price without blinking.

They hold three first-round picks next year and three more the year after, along with multiple rotation players in the three to five million range who could be included for matching purposes. Sitting at 25-3 atop the West, the Thunder can afford to think about fine-tuning rather than drastic changes.

2. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are another logical option. They rank third in defensive rating and still lean heavily on that identity. Ellis would give them another perimeter defender who can spot up when needed. De’Anthony Melton, who makes $3.6 million, lines up cleanly as a possible outgoing contract.

Golden State also controls its own first-round picks for the next four years and holds a second-rounder in 2030. At 13 -15 and sitting ninth in the West, the Warriors are searching for stability, and Ellis could help without forcing a major swing.

3. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors deserve mention as well. They own both first and second round picks from 2026 through 2030, giving them flexibility. Toronto also has several players on contracts similar to Ellis, making the money easy to line up. They rank eighth in defensive rating and have surprised many by climbing to 17-11, good for third in the East. Adding another defensive guard fits the direction they appear to be heading.

4. New York Knicks

Then there are the New York Knicks.

New York has two first-round picks available next year, along with two second-rounders. They also have multiple players in Ellis’ salary range. The Knicks sit at 19-8, second in the East, but rank just 14th in defensive rating. For a team with playoff goals, shoring up the perimeter matters, and Ellis would address that need without disrupting their core.

The Lakers may still circle back, but the problem is that they only have one future first-round pick to trade. And reports suggest they are holding onto that till next offseason, in case a marquee superstar becomes available in the summer.

The Lakers need to move quickly as the market around Keon Ellis is heating up. With a clear price and a skill set that travels, Sacramento could have options sooner rather than later.