Lakers Are Saving Future Draft Picks To Take A Run At Giannis Antetokounmpo This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing a waiting game with their future draft picks, and there is a reason why they have resisted going all-in. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the organization is keeping its powder dry with one massive name in mind: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“My understanding is I think the Lakers are clinging to picks for a potential shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer or into next season or whatever star potentially becomes available this offseason.”

Buha recently explained that the Lakers are holding onto their picks in case a true franchise-altering star becomes available. At the top of that list sits Giannis, whose future in Milwaukee is suddenly far less certain than it once seemed. The Lakers currently can only trade their 2031 first-round pick, but that situation can change quickly in the offseason.

Once the summer arrives, the Lakers will be able to move their 2026 first-round pick, which gives them more flexibility in potential blockbuster deals.

The challenge is pretty simple. Landing Giannis right now is pretty much impossible without giving up Austin Reaves. And that is a line that the Lakers do not want to cross.

Reaves has taken a big leap this season, playing at an elite level. He is averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, and has become one of the best guards in the West. An All-Star appearance is nearly assured, and he could be in the running for an All-NBA selection as well.

Apart from the numbers, Reaves has developed high-level chemistry with Luka Doncic, both on and off the court. The front office sees this as a foundational pair that they can build around for years. And they would not want to flip it at the first chance.

This makes any midseason trade for Giannis extremely unlikely, unless the Greek Freak forces his hand.

The Lakers have a few advantages if they wait till the offseason. LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and several other players will be free agents, and their contracts will come off the books, which gives the Lakers more financial flexibility.

The Lakers are expected to offer Austin Reaves a major extension, something in the range of $40 to $45 million range annually. That number could rise if Reaves makes an All-NBA team.

Even with that commitment, the Lakers will have more roster and cap flexibility to construct a competitive offer around picks, expiring deals, and role players rather than gutting their core.

Giannis trade rumors reignited after he cleared his social media accounts of Bucks-related content, a move that immediately caught league-wide attention. Reports have also suggested that he and his representation have begun discussions with Milwaukee’s front office about his long-term direction.

While the Knicks are widely viewed as the frontrunners due to their draft capital and young assets, they are far from alone. The Spurs, Heat, and several other teams are expected to monitor the situation closely if Giannis becomes available.

There is also the Luka factor. Multiple reports indicate that Doncic has already pushed the Lakers to explore the idea of acquiring Giannis. That alone signals how serious Los Angeles is about chasing another elite star. There is also a trade idea that could get Giannis to LA, without giving up their stars, but that remains a long shot.

For now, the Lakers are betting on patience. By protecting their future picks and refusing to panic, they are positioning themselves for a moment that could reshape the franchise. Whether Giannis ultimately becomes that moment remains uncertain, but the strategy is clear. Los Angeles wants to be ready when the door finally opens.