Wild Trade Idea Sees Lakers Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo Without Giving Up Austin Reaves

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks could be coming to an end somewhat soon. Antetokounmpo has reportedly begun formal discussions with the Bucks about his future, and a host of teams would be interested in his services if he decides he wants out.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been touted as a team that would be a part of that group. Luka Doncic is even said to have pushed for the Lakers to acquire Antetokounmpo in the offseason, but the proposal never gained traction. Things could turn out differently now, though, and Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey has put together a package that sees them acquire the two-time MVP without even giving up Austin Reaves.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, 2026 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap

That is quite a trade that Bailey has proposed. Let’s see what it means for each team.

The Lakers Create A Scary Big 4

Antetokounmpo would elevate any team he goes to, and the Lakers would be title favorites if they are able to pull off this trade. A team with him, Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron James is almost unbeatable.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2025-26. He has been one of the very best players in the NBA yet again, but funnily enough, he’d probably be the second option on the Lakers.

Doncic is averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26. The Slovenian has been simply phenomenal this season, and just him and Antetokounmpo alone would make a team a serious title contender.

Add in Reaves and James to the mix, and you get a team that would scare anyone.

The Bucks Get Role Players And Draft Capital

The best asset the Bucks are getting here is the Lakers’ 2031 first-round pick. You’d imagine Antetokounmpo would be past his best by then, which increases the chances of it being a valuable pick. The Bucks, though, would also have to hope that Doncic declines by then for this to be a great asset, and you wonder if that is realistic.

As for the players, Rui Hachimura is the best of the lot. Hachimura is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. He is shooting 46.8% from three and has been one of the best shooters in the NBA.

Speaking of shooting, Dalton Knecht could be a quality addition to the Bucks as well. Knecht showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie but has found opportunities hard to come by in his sophomore season. A change in scenery could help him get back on track.

Still, while Hachimura and Knecht are solid players, are they really enough to land a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber?

Who Says No?

The answer is fairly obvious here. The Bucks would be the ones saying no. They are not getting one player in this deal who is a star or even has the potential to be one.

In this kind of scenario, you’d at least have to give up a lot of unprotected first-round picks, and the Lakers can’t do that. They can trade only one first-rounder this season, and can only offer pick swaps with it. That’s not good enough. Even if the Lakers do include a player like Reaves, it doesn’t seem like they have enough draft capital to get the deal over the line.

You’d imagine the Bucks would get far better offers from other teams for a player like Antetokounmpo. They would also be looking to make trades where they can get their own picks back, as they will struggle after parting ways with the nine-time All-Star.

That brings teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, and New Orleans Pelicans into the equation. The Hawks would certainly be the ones to keep an eye on.