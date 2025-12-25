Blockbuster Christmas Trade Idea: Warriors Land 25.7 PPG Shooter And 3-And-D Specialist

The Golden State Warriors have been going through a rough patch lately. Although they have managed to secure some necessary wins, with a 15-15 record, the Warriors aren’t in the position they would like to be in.

While sources highlight the Warriors’ defensive shortcomings, the team’s defensive rating of 111.0 (3rd in the NBA) suggests that they are solid. Instead, it has been Golden State’s limited offensive production that has been a greater concern.

Stephen Curry has been incredible for the most part, and Jimmy Butler has done a terrific job of supporting him. Still, the lack of consistent production from the remaining players on the roster has impacted the team’s performance. With an offensive rating of 113.3, the Warriors rank 22nd in the league.

The Dubs are placed eighth in the West following their latest win. With a Christmas Day game lined up against the Dallas Mavericks, we explore a three-team trade idea that could essentially be the Christmas miracle the Warriors need to turn their season around.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Keon Ellis, 2027 first-round pick (SAC)

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, 2030 second-round pick

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Malik Monk, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, 2031 first-round pick

Why Do The Nets Do This Trade?

For the Nets, this trade scenario is essentially an attempt to reorganize their rebuild. With rumors suggesting that Michael Porter Jr. has been made available in trade negotiations, Brooklyn has indicated its plan to prioritize future gain.

In this scenario, acquiring a first-round pick seems to offset the first-rounder they lost while acquiring Porter Jr. from the Nuggets. Along with draft capital, they would also acquire Malik Monk from the Kings and the pair of Moses Moody and Buddy Hield from the Warriors.

Monk and Hield provide scoring and perimeter shooting upside. This season, Monk is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 assists per game on 43.5% shooting from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc. Because of this, he may be favored in Brooklyn’s rotation over Hield, who is averaging 7.7 points on 41.6% shooting from the field and 32.6% from three-point range.

Moody is positioned as a valuable addition to Brooklyn’s rotation in this deal. Having earned a larger role in the Warriors’ rotation this season, the 23-year-old has asserted himself as a talented two-way player with developmental upside.

For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game. Although his role may overlap with Terance Mann‘s on the Nets, Brooklyn may opt to utilize him more often.

Why Do The Kings Do This Trade?

The Sacramento Kings are a franchise on the verge of a rebuild. Currently placing last in the West, it is evident that a roster overhaul appears to be the ideal course of action.

For the Kings, this trade could help them land a future star in Jonathan Kuminga. Given that they have expressed their desire to retain Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford, Kuminga’s addition would essentially help the Kings form their new core.

The 23-year-old possesses incredible talent. Having shown flashes of it early in the season, there is enough reason to believe that he could develop into a franchise player when given the opportunity.

For the 2025-26 season, however, Kuminga has struggled with consistency, averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game on 43.1% shooting from the field.

Still, when considering his latent potential, Sacramento may see the value in investing in him. When also noting the Kings’ inclination to acquire him, there may be a chance for him to leave the Bay Area before the trade deadline.

Why Do The Warriors Do This Trade?

For the Warriors, the benefits of this trade are two-pronged. Firstly, acquiring Michael Porter Jr. almost instantly elevates the team’s offense. Given the forward’s incredible scoring ability, the Warriors could view his arrival favorably.

The 27-year-old is averaging a career-best 25.7 points this season while shooting 49.1% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range. While this has undoubtedly been a product of him being the focal point of Brooklyn’s offense, it only highlights how he could be a significant contributor on Golden State’s roster.

Porter Jr.’s playing style almost perfectly suits the Warriors’ offensive system. With the potential to have him space the floor and take some defensive pressure off of Curry, the Dubs could boast an elite offensive trio by adding him.

Secondly, Golden State would also welcome Keon Ellis in this trade scenario. Ellis was linked with the Warriors earlier in the offseason. Although the trade talks died down, the Warriors may benefit from pursuing him at this stage.

The guard’s averages this season have been misleading. After losing his place in the rotation early on, he struggled to contribute, averaging only 4.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game on 34.8% shooting from beyond the arc. Still, when given playing time, he has shown himself to be a reliable asset.

Ellis is quite similar to De’Anthony Melton in many ways. While this overlap could cause more problems, head coach Steve Kerr would benefit greatly from the potential roster flexibility.

The Warriors Need An Upgrade

The Golden State Warriors’ recent run of performances has made one thing very clear: the team needs an upgrade.

While the superstar core remains impressive, the Dubs need players who can shore up the performances on both ends of the floor. Players such as Pat Spencer and Will Richard have undoubtedly been impressive. Still, it has proven to be insufficient against the top teams in the West.

On a positive note, this need has also been acknowledged by the franchise. Having been active in scouring the market for potential trades, Golden State is likely to make some moves ahead of the deadline.

Given that they have also been mentioned in trade rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors could be gearing up to make a big splash instead of making small tweaks to improve.