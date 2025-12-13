Five Teams Linked To Giannis Antetokounmpo, Including One Surprise Contender

Multiple teams are being linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo as speculation grows around his long-term future.

Nico Martinez
5 Min Read
Feb 8, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future has become one of the league’s most closely watched storylines as speculation around the Bucks star continues to intensify. While nothing appears imminent, league chatter has grown louder as teams quietly prepare for any possible shift in Milwaukee’s direction.

According to Chris Haynes, five teams have emerged with interest in Antetokounmpo: the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The growing buzz reflects how closely front offices are tracking the situation as uncertainty continues to linger around the Bucks’ long-term outlook.

Beyond the teams involved, clarity is emerging about what Antetokounmpo values most as he considers his next chapter. Lifestyle, market size, and competitive opportunity are all factors shaping how he views his future.

“Ultimately, for Giannis, wherever he lands, I think preferably he would like to have some sun,” Haynes said. “He would like to be in a big market. Outside of that, he just wants to be on a team where he can compete for a championship. He’s adamant that’s a main priority.”

The Bucks have yet to begin any formal process of moving Antetokounmpo, and it would likely take a clear trade request to force action. Still, tensions are high as trade season approaches, and each loss only adds to the pressure surrounding the organization.

If the situation does not improve, it may become a question of when Antetokounmpo asks out rather than if. Even without a clear timeline, multiple teams are already positioning themselves, though some are better equipped than others.

The Timberwolves stand out as the surprise team in the mix. While Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and is believed to prefer a larger market, Minnesota could assemble a compelling package featuring Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and multiple first-round picks and swaps.

In return, the Timberwolves would have the opportunity to pair Antetokounmpo with Anthony Edwards, forming one of the league’s most explosive duos. It would be an unexpected twist in the Giannis saga, though outbidding other suitors could prove difficult. The Spurs, for example, could offer a massive package built around young players such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle, and significant draft capital.

A pairing of Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama would instantly shift the balance of power in the Western Conference, making San Antonio a top challenger to Oklahoma City. A similar dynamic exists with the Miami Heat, though without a generational big man. Still, at 14-11, Miami has the depth and experience to remain firmly in the conversation.

A Heat package could include Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and multiple picks, while potentially keeping Bam Adebayo to preserve their defensive identity. For the Warriors, a serious offer may require moving Draymond Green along with young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody.

That return may not match what the Spurs, Heat, or Knicks could offer, but it could be enough to open discussions. At 13-13, Golden State may be motivated to take a risk by pairing Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry for one final title push.

Finally, there are the New York Knicks. Currently viewed as Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination, they remain clear frontrunners with the assets to complete a deal. A Knicks package would likely involve Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and multiple unprotected first-round picks, further cementing New York’s status as a championship contender in the Eastern Conference.

What happens next will ultimately come down to how far the Bucks are willing to go to steady the ship. With so many viable suitors already circling, Milwaukee knows the market will be there if a line is ever crossed. Until then, every game, every loss, and every rumor only adds more weight to a situation that feels closer to a turning point than ever before.

ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
