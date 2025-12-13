7 Major Trades We Want To See Right Now: Giannis To Eastern Powerhouse, Davis Joins Top Contender

We are nearing the start of when the NBA market becomes the hottest talking point of the season, and plenty of superstars are entrenched in rumors. The major name has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably the best two-way player in the world whose future in Milwaukee seems to be up. But he’s not the only superstar who is expected to be moved.

Anthony Davis, former All-NBA big man, is wasting his talents in Dallas as the Mavericks have moved on to rebuild around rookie Cooper Flagg. Despite having a down year on the stat sheet, Davis is still an impact player and we have the perfect destination for him.

Along with these two come five more big names that need to be moved. Without further ado, here are the seven major trades we want to see right now.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins The Heat

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (BKN), 2027 second-round pick swap

There are trades that make sense on paper, and then there are trades that feel inevitable once you say them out loud. Giannis to Miami is firmly in the second category. The Bucks have been running into the same postseason walls for years, and while Giannis has never publicly asked out, the league can feel the tension.

Miami, meanwhile, is always circling the next superstar, waiting for the exact moment when ambition meets availability. This is that moment. The Heat’s history of landing stars all line up perfectly with where Giannis is in his career. On the court, Giannis instantly becomes the most terrifying force Miami has had since peak LeBron.

Erik Spoelstra would weaponize his versatility in ways Milwaukee never fully explored, more off-ball movement, more playmaking out of the short roll, and lineups that completely suffocate opponents defensively. Pairing Giannis with Bam Adebayo creates a frontcourt that can switch everything, protect the rim, and dominate the glass.

Add Miami’s shooters and relentless conditioning, and this becomes a team no one wants to see in a seven-game series. For Milwaukee, this is about controlling the fall instead of free-falling.

Tyler Herro gives them a young, proven scorer who can shoulder offensive responsibility immediately, while Terry Rozier keeps the backcourt competitive. The real value, though, is the future flexibility. Two distant first-round picks and extra seconds give the Bucks options – whether that’s rebuilding properly or pivoting again around a younger core. It’s not an easy goodbye, but it’s a clean reset that keeps them relevant instead of stuck.

2. Warriors Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Deal

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, 2031 first-round pick

Anthony Davis in Golden State feels wild until you really think about it. The Warriors are stuck between honoring the Steph Curry era and acknowledging that their margin for error is gone. They don’t need another project or long-term experiment; they need a star who changes games immediately.

Davis does that on both ends, and with Dallas pivoting toward Cooper Flagg and a long-term rebuild, this is the kind of clean break that helps both sides move forward. In Steve Kerr’s system, Davis would thrive in ways we haven’t seen consistently since his New Orleans days.

He wouldn’t be asked to carry the offense every night, which keeps him healthier and more efficient. Defensively, he becomes the backbone Golden State has been missing – erasing mistakes, anchoring small-ball lineups, and unlocking more aggressive perimeter defense. Imagine Steph and Jimmy controlling the game while Davis feasts in the paint and controls the glass. That’s instantly a championship-level formula.

Dallas, meanwhile, gets exactly what it needs for a true reset. Jonathan Kuminga fits the timeline perfectly as a high-upside wing, Brandin Podziemski brings feel and competitiveness, and Draymond Green provides leadership and defensive structure for a young roster, if only for a short time. The distant first-round pick is the long play, a lottery ticket that could pay off big once Golden State finally ages out. For a team rebuilding around Flagg, this is about flexibility, not star power.

3. Ja Morant Heads To The Timberwolves For A Fair Price

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

At some point, Memphis has to decide whether holding onto Ja Morant is worth the constant turbulence. No one questions his talent, but availability, distractions, and timeline misalignment have become real concerns. Minnesota, on the other hand, is starving for an offensive creator who can take pressure off Anthony Edwards.

This trade isn’t about giving up on Ja but about putting him somewhere that desperately needs exactly what he does best. With the Timberwolves, Morant would be unleashed. Edwards remains the alpha scorer, but Ja becomes the chaos creator who bends defenses and turns stagnant possessions into instant advantages.

His downhill pressure opens up shooters, his pace energizes the crowd, and his playmaking elevates everyone around him. In a Western Conference full of half-court grinders, Minnesota suddenly becomes one of the fastest, most explosive teams in the league.

Memphis walks away with balance and depth. Naz Reid gives them frontcourt versatility and scoring, Donte DiVincenzo adds playoff-ready shooting and defense, and Rob Dillingham offers upside at the guard spot. The picks sweeten the deal and keep their asset cupboard stocked. It’s not a flashy return, but it’s a stabilizing one, something the Grizzlies badly need after years of volatility.

4. Domantas Sabonis Becomes A New Star For The Pistons

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (MIL), 2031 second-round pick (DAL)

Detroit has spent years collecting young talent, but at some point, development has to turn into direction. Domantas Sabonis gives the Pistons exactly that, a reliable, durable star who raises the floor of the entire franchise overnight. Sacramento, meanwhile, has hit a ceiling with its current core and needs a shakeup to avoid drifting into mediocrity.

Sabonis in Detroit would immediately become the hub of the offense. His passing unlocks cutters and shooters, his rebounding stabilizes a young roster, and his physicality sets a tone the Pistons have lacked. He doesn’t need to be the flashiest player on the floor to be effective, he just makes everyone better. For a team trying to build habits and accountability, Sabonis is the perfect centerpiece.

The Kings get flexibility and volume. Jaden Ivey gives them speed and upside, Tobias Harris provides a steady veteran presence, and Isaiah Stewart adds toughness. Two first-round picks give Sacramento options, whether that’s another trade or a complete reset. It’s a bold move, but one that acknowledges the need for change before stagnation sets in.

5. LaMelo Ball Tries To Save The Clippers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

The Clippers are likely out of time. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden can still play, but the window is likely closed, and the team is in the lottery right now. LaMelo Ball injects life, creativity, and unpredictability into a team that desperately needs it.

For Charlotte, moving LaMelo could finally be the reset button they’ve been hovering over since the start of the new campaign. In Los Angeles, LaMelo becomes the engine. His passing turns role players into threats, his shooting stretches defenses, and his confidence energizes the entire building.

He wouldn’t need to be the primary scorer every night, which plays to his strengths as a connector and tempo-setter. Suddenly, the Clippers don’t just rely on isolation anymore. Charlotte’s return is modest, but intentional.

John Collins gives them frontcourt scoring, Derrick Jones Jr. brings athletic defense, and the picks add future flexibility. It’s not about winning the trade headline but about clearing the slate and moving forward with clarity.

6. Zion Williamson Ends Up In Charlotte In Case LaMelo Stays

Proposed Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Miles Bridges, Josh Green, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

If Charlotte keeps LaMelo, pairing him with Zion Williamson becomes the ultimate swing-for-the-fences move. Zion’s time in New Orleans has been defined by unreal flashes and constant frustration. A fresh start, with a young playmaker who loves to push the pace, might be exactly what he needs.

On the Hornets, Zion becomes the most dominant interior force the franchise has ever had. LaMelo’s vision and creativity would create easy looks, reducing Zion’s need to force offense. When healthy, this duo would be must-watch TV – fast, physical, and relentless in transition.

New Orleans gets value and optionality around their young core. Miles Bridges gives them scoring and athleticism, Josh Green adds perimeter defense, and the picks keep their future intact. It’s a calculated gamble, but one that acknowledges the reality of Zion’s tenure in New Orleans.

7. Grizzlies Take A Chance With Zach LaVine

Proposed Trade Package

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Zach LaVine

Sacramento Kings Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, 2031 second-round pick

Zach LaVine’s value has never been about effort or talent; it’s about fit. Chicago never found the right ecosystem around him, and Sacramento may not be the right landing spot either. Memphis, however, could use a proven scorer who can take over games when things bog down.

LaVine gives the Grizzlies offensive certainty. He can score at all three levels, relieve pressure from the rest of the roster, and punish teams that overcommit defensively. With Memphis’ defensive identity already established, adding a pure scorer makes them far more dangerous in playoff settings.

Sacramento gets depth and future assets as they look to reset without disgruntled players. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope adds championship experience, Santi Aldama and Brandon Clarke bolster the frontcourt, and the picks keep the long-term outlook flexible. It’s a trade built on balance rather than star chasing, and sometimes, that’s exactly what a franchise needs.