Shaquille O’Neal Has Built A Unique And Diverse Business Empire: From Footwear To Food

Shaquille O’Neal enjoyed tremendous success on the basketball court during his Hall of Fame career, and he has continued on his winning ways post-retirement. According to Spotrac, O’Neal earned about $286 million in salaries in the NBA, and he put that money to good use. The 53-year-old has built a large, diverse business empire and is one of the richest figures in the sports world today.

Here, we take a look at the various spheres in which O’Neal has invested.

– Reebok

– Shaq

O’Neal’s relationship with Reebok began all the way back in the 1990s. He signed with the brand over competitors like Nike when he entered the NBA in 1992.

All went well for quite some time, but a random encounter led to O’Neal making a big decision. He once recounted how an angry mother criticizing him for overpriced shoes made him realize he had to change his ways.

O’Neal walked away from a $40 million deal with Reebok in 1998 and partnered with Walmart to launch the “Shaq” brand. The goal was to provide affordable shoes for kids, and they did just that. The “Shaq” shoes were available for as little as $12, and over 400 million pairs have been sold over the years.

Getting back to Reebok, O’Neal had remained a brand partner of theirs all this time, and they made him president of basketball in 2023. The big man helped them bring WNBA star Angel Reese into the fold, and it will be fascinating to see how much he helps the brand grow.

2. Food

– Big Chicken

– Papa John’s

– Krispy Kreme

– Shaq-A-Licious Gummies

O’Neal co-founded Big Chicken in 2018, and it has been growing rapidly. It specializes in Louisiana-style fried chicken sandwiches, and over 350 stores are currently in development across the United States.

To go with his own chain, O’Neal also owns nine Papa John’s and one Krispy Kreme franchise outlet in the Atlanta area. He previously owned 155 Five Guys and 17 Auntie Anne’s outlets as well, but sold them to focus on Big Chicken and Papa John’s. He was a member of the board of directors for the latter as well, but no longer occupies that role.

O’Neal also launched Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies with Hershey in 2024.

3. Real Estate

– CityPlex 12

– Houses

– Car Washes

O’Neal has co-owned and operated the CityPlex 12 movie theater in Newark, New Jersey, since 2012. He and then-Newark mayor Cory Booker formally opened the renovated theater in September that year, and it’s running well even today.

O’Neal also owns about 150 car washes in the States, and that’s proven to be a smart investment as well. To go with all this, he has also claimed that he currently owns five houses.

4. Esports

– NRG Esports

Mark Mastrov and Andy Miller co-founded NRG Esports in November 2015, and O’Neal was announced as an investor in 2016. The team has rosters in Overwatch, Rocket League, Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Apex Legends.

This might have seemed like an odd investment on O’Neal’s part at the time, but the continued growth of Esports shows he was on the money yet again.

5. Recovery

– Icy Hot

O’Neal teamed up with Icy Hot in 2003, and it has been one of his most successful partnerships. He has been an investor and spokesperson for the popular pain relief brand and has appeared in various commercials over the years.

O’Neal also owned 40 24 Hour Fitness centers at one point, but appears to have sold those holdings.

6. Brand Management

– Authentic Brands Group

O’Neal sold his endorsement rights to Authentic Brands Group in 2015 and is also an independent shareholder of theirs today. ABG is a brand management company, and he invested over $135 million in them so he could own the intellectual property (IP) and likeness rights for iconic entities such as Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe.

To go with all of this, O’Neal has also made a fortune thanks to an early investment in Google. He has also been a part of the ever-popular Inside the NBA since 2011 and reportedly agreed to a new long-term deal worth over $15 million a year with TNT. This is a man who has a knack for making money.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Neal today has a net worth of $500 million. It wouldn’t be all too surprising to see him join the billionaire club that includes Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson.