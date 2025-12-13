Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Drops 39 But Can’t Prevent Frustrating Loss

Stephen Curry’s return was supposed to feel like a lifeline, and for most of the night, it did. Back after missing five straight games, Curry looked every bit like the engine Golden State still relies on, pouring in 39 points and dragging the Warriors through a chaotic, nerve-wracking game that never settled down. The lead flipped 27 times, momentum never lasted, and every time things started to tilt the wrong way, Curry showed up with another impossible shot.

Deep threes, off-balance jumpers, tough finishes, he kept answering, again and again, reminding everyone just how fragile the Warriors’ margin for error really is. But when the game reached its breaking point late, the same problems that have haunted Golden State all season came roaring back.

The paint was wide open, possessions slipped away, and Minnesota seized control with a closing run the Warriors couldn’t match. What briefly looked like a season-saving win turned into another frustrating loss.

Even with Curry delivering a vintage performance, Golden State walked off the floor on the wrong side of a 120-127 final. With that collapse fresh in mind, let’s break down and grade every Warrior from the night.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 39 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 14-28 FG, 6-15 3PT, 5-7 FT, 32 MIN

Curry’s return felt like a jolt of electricity. He scored from everywhere, controlled the tempo, and repeatedly kept Golden State alive when the game threatened to slip away. Minnesota threw multiple defenders at him late, yet he still created quality looks and briefly pushed the Warriors ahead in the final two minutes. This loss had nothing to do with his performance – it was a reminder that even a near-flawless Curry night isn’t always enough anymore.

Jimmy Butler III: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 37 MIN

Butler provided steady two-way value without forcing the issue. He attacked mismatches, helped initiate offense when Curry rested, and competed defensively. While he didn’t take over scoring-wise, his physicality and composure mattered in a game that swung repeatedly.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 3-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Jackson-Davis was productive in limited minutes. He finished efficiently, protected the rim, and provided much-needed physicality inside. His impact was felt despite the short run.

Moses Moody: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT, 23 MIN

Moody’s energy changed the game when he entered. He defended aggressively, finished plays, and hit timely shots, including a late three that briefly swung momentum.

De’Anthony Melton: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT, 20 MIN

Melton attacked downhill and earned trips to the line, helping stabilize the offense during a key stretch. His shot didn’t fall from deep, but his defensive activity showed up.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-15 FG, 4-11 3PT, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

Post showed confidence letting it fly and helped stretch the floor, but efficiency was a problem. He struggled finishing inside and couldn’t consistently hold up defensively against Minnesota’s size. The willingness is there, the polish still needs work.

Buddy Hield: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 19 MIN

Hield knocked down open looks but never fully found a rhythm. With Curry drawing so much attention, Golden State needed more off-ball movement and shot volume from him than it got.

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 5-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 28 MIN

Spencer brought energy and effort, particularly on defense, but his offensive decision-making was uneven. He made some timely plays yet struggled to keep the Warriors organized during key stretches.

Gui Santos: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 6 MIN

Santos didn’t play enough to leave much of an impression, though he stayed within the offense and avoided mistakes.

Brandin Podziemski: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Podziemski struggled to score and had a tough time defensively. While he moved the ball well, the lack of offensive impact made it a difficult night.

Gary Payton II: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 4 MIN

Payton’s stint was brief and ineffective. He wasn’t able to apply his usual defensive pressure before heading back to the bench.