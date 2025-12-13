“F**k The Refs”: Warriors Fans Outraged As Stephen Curry Penalized In Controversial Call Against Timberwolves

The Warriors seem to be cursed against opponents who do not have their best player available. Tonight, they lost 120-127 to the Timberwolves, who did not have Anthony Edwards available in action due to right foot soreness.

During the third quarter of the game, the Warriors were leading 77-74 when Curry got pushed to the floor while navigating around a screen from the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels, on defense. Curry, as well as the crowd in the Chase Center, was in dismay when the officials called the foul against him.

Warriors fans, just like Curry in that situation, could not believe that the foul was called against their superstar. They took to social media and heavily criticized the officials.

“F**k the refs.”

“Sh*t would’ve been 10 free throws, and McDaniels kicked out the country if it was SGA.”

“I’m so serious when I say Silver instructs the refs not to give Curry calls.”

“Steph got shoved to the ground, and they called a foul on him??? Adam Silver is paying these refs.”

“Gotta start fining the refs for big blunders.”

“The ref’s agenda against Steph needs to be studied. It’s pathetic.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as the Warriors ended up losing down the stretch. This game marked Stephen Curry’s return for the Warriors after missing several games due to a left quad contusion.

He finished the game with 39 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 14-of-28 from the field (50%) and 6-of-15 from beyond the three-point line (40%).

Stephen Curry Says Timberwolves Capitalized On Draymond, Horford’s Absence

Following the game. Curry addressed the loss during the postgame press conference and credited the Timberwolves for capitalizing on Draymond Green’s (Right midfoot sprain) and Al Horford’s (Right sciatic nerve irritation) absence.

Rudy Gobert (24 points, 14 rebounds, 84.6% from the field) and Julius Randle (27 points, nine rebounds, six assists, 50% from the field) managed to dominate the paint as the Warriors lacked any size inside without Green or Al Horford.

“51 combined, with Rudy, yes, you can try to keep a body on him and take him out of the offense at times when you have size. He made his presence felt, driving lanes, he was getting offensive rebounds, he was getting those drop-down passes, and everything at the rim. So, 24 and 14, that’s tough to overcome,” said Curry.

“Draymond and Al know how to create that impact and make their presence felt against him, but we didn’t have them. We just had to figure out a way to get it done, and we didn’t,” concluded Curry.

After missing the last three games due to injury, the Warriors are hoping to have Green back in their next game on Sunday. Following this defeat, they have fallen to 13-13 for the season and are now set to face the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday (December 14).