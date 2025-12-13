Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Watching LeBron James In His 23rd Season

Dwyane Wade shared his thoughts on watching LeBron James thrive deep into his historic NBA career.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Watching LeBron James continue to defy time has become something many around the league are learning not to take for granted. For Dwyane Wade, seeing his longtime teammate still performing at a high level in his 23rd season has brought a mix of appreciation and perspective.

“Everybody doesn’t get the opportunity to have the blessing, to have the health and all the things that LeBron has had,” Wade said via Arash Marazaki. “The one thing I love about him is that he hasn’t taken one moment for granted. Some people take their time for granted, but LeBron has maximized it.”

Wade explained that as the years pass, the reality of how close the end may be has changed the way he watches LeBron now. Rather than focusing on debates around age or retirement, Wade finds himself soaking in every moment that still feels special.

“I know it’s like ‘he’s old, he should retire,’ but at the same time I’m gonna miss him,” Wade added. “I’m gonna miss how great he’s been for our game. So I’m just taking these moments in. We don’t know when the last one is coming. But to see him still be able to get some posters, and his daughter now can see that her father is good.”

Wade has firsthand experience with James’ process. They played together for four seasons with the Miami Heat, winning two championships and reaching the Finals four straight times.

Now watching as a fan, Wade sees James maintaining the same standard he set years ago. At 40, he is also setting a new precedent for NBA longevity that is likely to endure for generations.

This season, through eight games with the Lakers, James is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 46.8 percent shooting (30.6 percent from three). While those are modest numbers by his own historic standards, they remain remarkable for a player in his 23rd NBA season.

As for the timing of his retirement, only LeBron knows which direction he is leaning. With his contract set to expire this summer, the basketball legend has full control over his next chapter, and the Lakers have left the door open for a potential return.

Whatever decision he makes, the league will feel different once he is gone. As the face of the NBA for more than two decades, James’ eventual retirement will leave a void that will not be easily filled.

Wade understands that reality as well as anyone, which is why he is savoring every LeBron moment while he still can. Even now, James continues to offer flashes of greatness, moments worth appreciating before they become memories.

For Wade, the message is simple: do not rush past what remains. LeBron’s career has reached a point where every game carries added weight, not because the end is certain, but because the moments are rare. Whether it lasts months or years, what he is still doing deserves attention, appreciation, and respect before the final chapter is written.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during practice prior to the Emirates Cup semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Needs To Leave Thunder And Join Lakers Or Knicks To Become A Global Superstar, Says Ex-NBA All-Star
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like