Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Watching LeBron James In His 23rd Season

Watching LeBron James continue to defy time has become something many around the league are learning not to take for granted. For Dwyane Wade, seeing his longtime teammate still performing at a high level in his 23rd season has brought a mix of appreciation and perspective.

“Everybody doesn’t get the opportunity to have the blessing, to have the health and all the things that LeBron has had,” Wade said via Arash Marazaki. “The one thing I love about him is that he hasn’t taken one moment for granted. Some people take their time for granted, but LeBron has maximized it.”

Wade explained that as the years pass, the reality of how close the end may be has changed the way he watches LeBron now. Rather than focusing on debates around age or retirement, Wade finds himself soaking in every moment that still feels special.

“I know it’s like ‘he’s old, he should retire,’ but at the same time I’m gonna miss him,” Wade added. “I’m gonna miss how great he’s been for our game. So I’m just taking these moments in. We don’t know when the last one is coming. But to see him still be able to get some posters, and his daughter now can see that her father is good.”

Wade has firsthand experience with James’ process. They played together for four seasons with the Miami Heat, winning two championships and reaching the Finals four straight times.

Now watching as a fan, Wade sees James maintaining the same standard he set years ago. At 40, he is also setting a new precedent for NBA longevity that is likely to endure for generations.

This season, through eight games with the Lakers, James is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 46.8 percent shooting (30.6 percent from three). While those are modest numbers by his own historic standards, they remain remarkable for a player in his 23rd NBA season.

As for the timing of his retirement, only LeBron knows which direction he is leaning. With his contract set to expire this summer, the basketball legend has full control over his next chapter, and the Lakers have left the door open for a potential return.

Whatever decision he makes, the league will feel different once he is gone. As the face of the NBA for more than two decades, James’ eventual retirement will leave a void that will not be easily filled.

Wade understands that reality as well as anyone, which is why he is savoring every LeBron moment while he still can. Even now, James continues to offer flashes of greatness, moments worth appreciating before they become memories.

For Wade, the message is simple: do not rush past what remains. LeBron’s career has reached a point where every game carries added weight, not because the end is certain, but because the moments are rare. Whether it lasts months or years, what he is still doing deserves attention, appreciation, and respect before the final chapter is written.