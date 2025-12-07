Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron James Turns Back The Clock With Clutch Performance

On a night when the Lakers were wobbling and clearly needed someone to settle things down, LeBron James came back and immediately reminded everyone why he’s still the safest bet in basketball. Philadelphia had chipped away for most of the fourth and finally knotted the game, and for a moment, the building felt tight.

Then James calmly stepped into a go-ahead three. A possession later, he knocked down a long two with the same smooth rhythm, and just like that, the air went out of the Sixers’ rally – 29points in his return, and not a hint of rust anywhere.

Also, coming back after the birth of his daughter, Luka Doncic played with a certain looseness that lifted the entire group. Yes, the triple-double numbers jump off the page – 31 points, 15 boards, 11 assists – but it was the way he managed the flow of the game that stood out.

Whenever the Lakers’ offense got stuck, he found a way to pry it open, whether by leaning on a smaller defender, drawing two bodies and slipping a pass, or firing a skip pass right into a shooter’s pocket. The 76ers tried to keep pace behind Tyrese Maxey’s 28, but Joel Embiid never looked quite right.

He got to the line, as he usually does, but 4-for-21 is hard to overcome, especially when the Lakers were locked in late. It wasn’t a perfect performance from Los Angeles, not after the uneven stretch they’ve been navigating, but they handled the final minutes with a level of poise that’s been missing lately. In that sense, this win felt a little bigger than just one check in the standings.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 12-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 34 MIN

James looked completely in control from the opening tip. His shots came in rhythm, he hunted mismatches without drifting into bad habits, and his passing kept the offense balanced whenever it threatened to stall. But the final minute is what defined his night – two huge, veteran jumpers that broke Philadelphia’s late push in half.

Outside of the closing sequence, he was remarkably efficient inside the arc and kept forcing the Sixers to load up early in possessions. It didn’t feel forced; it felt like a guy who recognized exactly what his team needed and simply delivered it.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 15 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 9-24 FG, 2-9 3PT, 11-14 FT, 39 MIN

Doncic played like someone who had cleared his mind and came back fresh. The jumper wasn’t perfect, but everything else was high-level problem-solving. He orchestrated the game at his own pace, backing defenders down, shifting angles to slip passes through tight windows, and crashing the glass like a small forward.

What really stood out was how often he rescued busted possessions. When the Lakers’ spacing wobbled or the clock ran low, he had an answer, usually some blend of strength, patience, and touch that only he seems to pull off consistently.

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7-7 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

Deandre Ayton finally had one of those clean, uncomplicated games where everything just clicked. He didn’t demand the ball, didn’t try to create anything out of character – he just finished. Seven-for-seven tells the story: great hands, good timing, and a nice feel for where to be when James or Doncic drew two defenders.

Defensively, he held his ground and didn’t get baited into cheap fouls. His rebounding was strong all night, and his presence around the rim forced the Sixers into tougher shots than they wanted. A quietly excellent night.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

Rui Hachimura didn’t overextend himself, and that’s exactly why he looked so effective. He knocked down timely threes, filled open space on cuts, and provided a physical body that could float between matchups without losing structure.

His rebounding was solid, and even though he didn’t create much off the dribble, he didn’t need to. He simply played to his strengths, and the Lakers benefited from the stability.

Austin Reaves: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-5 FT, 39 MIN

Austin Reaves never really found his jumper – 3-for-16 tells you everything – but he refused to let the shooting funk ruin the rest of his night. He defended with energy, made a few sharp reads as a passer, and offered some calm ballhandling when Doncic sat.

Even in a rough offensive outing, he didn’t disappear. His competitiveness kept him afloat, and his minutes were still productive in ways that won’t scream off the stat sheet.

Jaxson Hayes: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 3 BLK, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-4 FT, 17 MIN

Hayes made his mark with rim protection, swatting three shots and altering a few others just by being long and active. Offensively, his role was small, but he finished the one look he got and stayed out of the way. The one frustrating area was the free throws; 1-for-4 is tough in a close game. Still, his defensive energy made his stint a net positive.

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 17 MIN

LaRavia didn’t get a big role, but he stayed ready and hit a three that briefly sparked the second unit. His defense was solid in concept, though he occasionally struggled to contain quicker players off the bounce. Nothing flashy, but he didn’t sabotage possessions and mostly blended into a functional rotation shift.

Gabe Vincent: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 19 MIN

Vincent looked like a player still trying to find rhythm after missing so much time. He hit one three, moved well without the ball, and didn’t commit many glaring mistakes, but he also didn’t leave a strong imprint on the game. His defense was fine – he stayed within the scheme – but the Lakers will eventually need him to settle into more of a playmaking groove.

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 4 MIN

Thiero’s brief appearance was purely situational. He came in for defensive purposes, stayed disciplined, and didn’t try to do anything outside the moment. The sample size was simply too small to evaluate.

Jarred Vanderbilt: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 3 MIN

Vanderbilt checked in for a quick shift, played hard for a couple of minutes, and headed back to the bench before he could make a noticeable impact. Nothing to critique, but nothing to grade, either.