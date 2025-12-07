Warriors Player Ratings: A Strong Team Effort Downs The Bulls 123-91 At United Center

On a night when the Warriors could’ve leaned on the excuse of being short-handed, they instead walked into the United Center and played like a group that had finally figured out how to breathe together again. Even without several of their franchise stars, Golden State moved the ball with purpose, spaced the floor beautifully, and brought a level of composure that hasn’t always shown up during this bumpy stretch.

From the opening tip, the Warriors looked locked in, and the result was a no-doubt 123-91 demolition of a Bulls team desperately searching for answers. Jimmy Butler’s return restored a sense of order. He steadied their lineups, calmed possessions that felt rushed, and reminded everyone what it looks like when a veteran star sets the tone.

But to call this his night alone would miss the point. Golden State had contributions coming from every corner of the roster, and the constant wave of shot-making, cuts, extra passes, and defensive discipline slowly drained the fight out of Chicago. The Warriors knocked down threes, controlled the glass, and dictated the energy from start to finish, playing with a confidence that made their injury report feel almost irrelevant.

With Curry, Green, and Horford nearing a return, this win felt less like a bandage and more like a blueprint. So with that in mind, let’s break down how each Warrior graded out in one of their most complete performances of the season.

Jimmy Butler: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 5-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 7-10 FT, 29 MIN

Jimmy Butler is back, and the Warriors were more than happy to see that. The All-Star swingman had an efficient performance, but his impact came beyond the stat sheet. He crashed the boards, moved the ball, and scored by not taking too many shots. In only 29 minutes, Butler made his impact felt on both ends of the floor, and it was important that he didn’t miss a shot from deep either. An A for effort for Butler, the leader of the team when Curry and Green are missing.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 3 TO, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 7-13 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT, 29 MIN

Brandin Podziemski played like he had a battery pack taped to his back. Every time the ball found him, he was already thinking two steps ahead – either firing confidently from deep or pushing the pace before Chicago could get its feet set. Those five threes weren’t just catch-and-shoot freebies; he shot them like someone who knew he had it going.

What really separated his night was the all-around activity. He rebounded outside of his area, threw darts out of nothing possessions, and carried himself with a swagger that lifted the entire group. This was one of those nights where his energy practically dictated how the game felt.

Quinten Post: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7-14 FG, 5-10 3PT, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

Post looked like he’d been part of Golden State’s offense for a decade. His threes came in every imaginable rhythm—trailers, pick-and-pops, spot-ups, broken plays, you name it. Chicago simply couldn’t track him, and every time they forgot about him for half a second, he made them pay.

Defensively, he stayed composed. He didn’t gamble, didn’t swipe at nonsense, and just played solid, vertical basketball. His presence settled their half-court offense in a way that doesn’t show up in a box score but absolutely matters. Another extremely encouraging performance.

Buddy Hield: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Buddy Hield didn’t have the flamethrower game you expect from him, but he didn’t drift, either. He got on the glass, fought for 50-50 balls, and hit an early three that helped loosen things up. Even when his deep shots didn’t fall, he kept shooting in rhythm, exactly what the Warriors want, because his willingness to fire bends defenses whether he’s hot or not.

He also gave them competent, engaged defense. Nothing flashy, but he was locked in, moved with purpose, and didn’t take shortcuts. Not his loudest night, but certainly a useful one.

De’Anthony Melton: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 TO, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-4 FT, 17 MIN

Melton gave Golden State a nice jolt when the Bulls started creeping back into it. He stepped into a couple of threes that steadied things and showed his trademark defensive irritation – digging at drives, clogging passing lanes, and generally being a nuisance.

The turnovers were the messy part of his night, a little too loose at times, but his scoring punch and defensive presence outweighed the miscues. He provided the edge they needed.

Pat Spencer: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 4 TO, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-10 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

You could almost tell from his first shift that Spencer was in a groove. He drove with purpose, controlled the pace, and had a knack for finding teammates right as they flashed open. A few of his turnovers were the “I see something nobody else sees” type rather than careless mistakes, which you can live with.

On defense, he competed like someone who knew minutes had to be earned, not given. His effort in transition especially stood out. It wasn’t a headline-grabbing performance, but it was the kind of steady, connective play that teams quietly rely on.

Will Richard: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-5 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 24 MIN

Richard’s minutes were pure efficiency. The ball swung his way, and, bang, he was letting it fly without hesitation. Every make seemed to come right when Chicago was trying to muster a push. He didn’t force anything, didn’t over-dribble, didn’t complicate his job.

What made his night impressive was the discipline on the defensive end. Smart closeouts, strong stances, nothing wasted. Just a professional, no-frills outing from a role player who understands exactly what he’s out there to do.

Moses Moody: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT, 19 MIN

Moses Moody looked calm, confident, and completely in tune with the flow of the offense. He stepped into open threes with no second-guessing and moved well off the ball, opening up lanes and spacing for everyone else.

He chipped in on the glass, played within the system, and didn’t try to do too much. It wasn’t a high-usage night, but that’s exactly what made it good; he simply blended into winning basketball.

Gui Santos: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 TO, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 20 MIN

Santos came in with his usual hurricane-style energy. He fought for rebounds like the Bulls were stealing something from him and made a real difference stopping second-chance opportunities. The jumper betrayed him a bit, and a couple of possessions got sloppy, but the motor never dipped.

What he gave the Warriors was physicality and presence, someone willing to mix it up, chase down loose balls, and lift the second unit with raw effort. Even on a night when the shot didn’t fall, he made his minutes matter.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Jackson-Davis wasn’t asked to do much, and he didn’t wander outside his lane. He set strong screens, rolled with intention, and kept the ball moving when the paint got crowded. Those little things helped the offense function even if they don’t make a highlight reel.

Defensively, he held his ground and came up with a clean block that gave the bench a spark. It wasn’t a standout game, but he played his role cleanly, and sometimes that’s all you need.

Gary Payton II: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 4 MIN

Payton barely saw the floor, so there’s not much to evaluate. In his short burst, he did what he always does, pressured the ball, chased shooters, and generally flew around, but the game was already well in hand. Just a spot appearance, nothing more.