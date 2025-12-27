Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaves Bulls Players Fuming After Breaking Unwritten Rule

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from an eight-game absence due to a calf injury on Saturday and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-103 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. While seeing their five-game win streak snapped would have stung the Bulls enough, Antetokounmpo decided to rub salt on their wounds by breaking one of the unwritten rules.

With the Bucks leading 110-103 in the final seconds, Antetokounmpo decided against running out the clock and threw down a windmill dunk instead. Bulls players were not happy about it, with Nikola Vucevic and Coby White letting their feelings known to the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo’s teammates took offense to his being confronted, and a full-blown scuffle broke out.

Bucks-Bulls HEATED after Giannis windmill 😳 CHAOS. pic.twitter.com/5ubOlLlZXE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2025

A smiling Antetokounmpo walked away from the mess he had created. You’d imagine this situation wouldn’t have escalated to this extent if the Bucks players hadn’t rushed in the way they did.

As for Antetokounmpo’s breaking this rule, he was being a bit disrespectful there, but you should play to the buzzer if you’re the Bulls. As the commentators pointed out, they should have fouled the nine-time All-Star when they saw that he was going to the basket. If you don’t want Antetokounmpo to score, then do something about it.

White spoke about his being upset over Antetokounmpo’s dunk postgame.

“He shouldn’t have dunked the ball,” White said, via K.C. Johnson. “It’s disrespectful to the game. I said, ‘Bro, you’re better than that.’ The game is over with. Why you gotta do that? It’s a respect thing.”

Vucevic, meanwhile, went the humorous route when speaking to the media about the incident.

“Usually, when the game is over, you just dribble the ball out,” Vucevic said, via K.C. Johnson. “I assume Giannis was mad about that report that came out that the Bulls wouldn’t trade for him, and he wanted to prove a point.”

Vucevic was referring to the viral report about the Bulls telling Antetokounmpo and his representatives that they weren’t interested in trading for him. As for the man at the center of all this, he sent out a stern message when asked about his dunk postgame.

“We’re 11th in the East,” Antetokounmpo said, via Jamal Collier. “… Got to keep finding an identity. If that’s to get a little bit scrappy at the end, so be it. We’re not the champs. Why should we play the clock out, have respect, and fair play? We’re fighting for our lives right now.

“I’ve been 13 years in the league,” Antetokounmpo continued. “If we keep on losing, probably half of the team not going to be here. We’re not going to make the playoffs…. And if [a windmill dunk] is what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand we’re fighting for our lives, so be it.”

The Bucks had slid down the standings by going 2-6 with Antetokounmpo on the sidelines due to a strained soleus muscle in his right calf. This win sees them improve to 13-19, but they’re still down at 11th in the East. The season isn’t going according to plan.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points (10-15 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes on his return. They are now 10-8 when he plays, compared to 3-11 when he doesn’t. You would expect a team to struggle without its superstar, but not to this extent.

It speaks to the lack of talent around Antetokounmpo, and you wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if this is his last season in Milwaukee. The 31-year-old wants to win championships, and that just does not seem possible if he stays.

The Bucks will be in action next against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Monday at 7 PM ET.