Knicks Show Clutch Gene In Impressive Win Against Hawks: 4 Key Takeaways

The Knicks survived a late push from Atlanta, and they proved they’re built for it. Behind massive nights from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York held off a furious Hawks comeback to secure a 128-125 win that tested their poise, physicality, and defensive resolve down the stretch. When the game tightened and the margin shrank to one possession, the Knicks didn’t flinch.

Brunson poured in 34 points on 15-of-29 shooting while Towns delivered a dominant 36-point, 16-rebound performance that controlled the interior. Even as Atlanta chipped away with shot-making and pace, New York leaned on discipline, rebounding, and timely stops. In a game that swung multiple times late, the Knicks sealed it not with fireworks, but with toughness and execution.

Brunson and Towns Carried The Offense When It Mattered

For long stretches, the Knicks’ offense boiled down to two constants: Brunson creating advantages and Towns finishing possessions. The duo combined for 70 points on 23-of-44 shooting, accounting for more than half of New York’s scoring. Towns was relentless inside, drawing fouls at will and converting 17 of 18 free throws, while Brunson controlled tempo and repeatedly answered Atlanta runs with tough buckets.

Towns’ presence changed the geometry of the floor. He added five offensive rebounds and finished with 16 total boards, helping the Knicks post a 56-37 rebounding edge overall and a 19-9 advantage on the offensive glass. Brunson, meanwhile, balanced scoring with playmaking, adding five assists and consistently pulling defenders toward him, which opened up secondary options even when shots didn’t fall.

New York Won The Possession Battle

While Atlanta shot a higher percentage from the field (48.3% to New York’s 45.3%) and matched the Knicks from deep with 17 made threes, the game was decided by extra chances. New York took five more shots, grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, and finished with 56 total rebounds, repeatedly extending possessions when the Hawks couldn’t close defensive stands.

Those second-chance opportunities mattered. The Knicks scored 52 points in the paint and consistently punished Atlanta inside despite the Hawks’ perimeter success. Even with Atlanta recording 33 assists to New York’s 27, the Hawks struggled to end possessions cleanly, allowing New York to stay in control for 83% of the game and build an 18-point lead that ultimately proved just enough.

Clutch Defense Sealed It After Atlanta’s Late Push

Atlanta made it uncomfortable late. Onyeka Okongwu exploded for 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting with 6 threes, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 25 points off the bench, including five triples, to fuel the comeback. Trae Young struggled shooting (2-of-10 FG) but still created pressure with 10 assists, forcing New York into rotation-heavy defensive possessions.

But when it mattered, the Knicks locked in. They forced key stops without fouling, limited Atlanta to one shot on critical late possessions, and held firm despite giving up 23 fast-break points overall. Defensive rebounding in the final minutes, especially from Towns and OG Anunoby, allowed New York to close the game at the free-throw line and escape without giving Atlanta a final clean look.

OG Anunoby And The Knicks’ Wings Did The Dirty Work

OG Anunoby’s impact didn’t scream from the box score, but it echoed throughout the game. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block in 38 minutes, often taking the toughest defensive assignments while also crashing the glass. His versatility allowed New York to switch aggressively without losing structure, especially during Atlanta’s late surge.

Beyond Anunoby, the Knicks’ wings quietly tilted the margins. Mikal Bridges chipped in 14 points and eight assists while keeping ball movement alive, and Kevin McCullar Jr. delivered a huge bench spark with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, plus eight rebounds in just 23 minutes. New York’s perimeter players combined for nine steals and five blocks, turning defense into just enough offense to withstand Atlanta’s shooting runs.