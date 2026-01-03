Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron And Luka Combine For 65 Points To Squeeze Past Grizzlies

The Lakers didn’t glide to this one, but they survived it. Against a Grizzlies team playing like a group with nothing to lose, Los Angeles had to lean hard on its stars and withstand multiple momentum swings before finally escaping with a 128-121 win. Every run by the Lakers was answered, every small cushion tested.

That’s where LeBron James and Luka Doncic stepped in. When possessions tightened, and the Grizzlies kept crashing downhill, the Lakers’ two offensive engines simply refused to blink. Between them, they controlled the pace, absorbed contact, and closed the door late, turning what could’ve been a dangerous loss into a gritty, if imperfect, victory.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 4 TOV, 12-18 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-6 FT, 36 MIN

In this game, LeBron dominated the floor when he needed to. He didn’t need to force his way through Memphis – he attacked them at the right times, allowing space to open and backing away from them when they committed too many players to one area of the court. Each cut and post touch had a purpose in the overall game plan of the Lakers – they had coordinated effort and movements against Memphis, who were trying to speed the game up.

The thing that stood out most late in the game was LeBron’s especially poised performance. Memphis almost turned the game into chaos, and it could have gotten out of control. He drew fouls, found cutters, and ensured that the Lakers consistently got off quality shots. It was a great reminder to everyone how much control means in the game of basketball.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 6 TOV, 8-18 FG, 1-7 3PT, 17-20 FT, 37 MIN

Luka had to grind for this one. Shots didn’t fall cleanly early, so he leaned into contact and lived at the line. Ugly basketball, effective basketball – same result.

What stood out was his patience late. Memphis made multiple runs, and each time Luka answered by slowing the game to a crawl. He didn’t panic. He didn’t rush. He just kept putting pressure on the defense until it cracked.

Jake LaRavia: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FT, 37 MIN

LaRavia played like a guy who knew this was his night and wasn’t about to waste it. Cuts were sharp. Shots were taken without hesitation. No overthinking.

His rebounding mattered more than the points. Memphis relies on chaos and second chances, and LaRavia quietly cleaned that up. Not flashy. Just useful. Coaches love nights like this.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TOV, 5-9 FG, 3-6 3PT, 34 MIN

Smart brought the edge. You felt it immediately. Talking, pointing, and bumping cutters off their lines. Exactly what this game needed.

He did flirt with trouble at times, a rushed pass here, an unnecessary gamble there, but his presence stabilized things. Against his former team, he looked locked in emotionally, and that carried over to the rest of the lineup.

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Hayes gave the Lakers a lift with his activity. He ran the floor hard, finished efficiently, and provided a spark defensively with his length.

His minutes were clean and effective; no wasted movement, no mistakes. Exactly what you want from a reserve big.

Nick Smith Jr.: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 AST, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 16 MIN

Smith played loose, in a good way. He didn’t hesitate when shots came his way and gave the Lakers a scoring jolt during bench stretches.

While he didn’t contribute much elsewhere, his confidence helped stabilize lineups that lacked shot creation.

Deandre Ayton: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 25 MIN

Ayton’s night was quiet, almost too quiet. While he rebounded competently and stayed engaged defensively, the Lakers didn’t get much interior scoring or rim pressure from him.

Against a Memphis frontcourt that was undersized at times, Ayton missed opportunities to impose himself. He did his job, but the impact was minimal.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 20 MIN

Vanderbilt’s energy showed, especially defensively. He contested shots, chased rebounds, and made life uncomfortable for ball-handlers.

Offensively, though, his limitations surfaced. A few rushed decisions halted possessions, and Memphis was comfortable ignoring him beyond the arc.

Dalton Knecht: D

Game Stats: 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 11 MIN

This was a rough outing. Knecht struggled to find rhythm and never looked fully settled within the offense.

The effort was there, but the impact wasn’t. Short stints like this are tough for young shooters, and this one passed quickly.