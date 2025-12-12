LeBron James Among 5 NBA Stars Who Are Averaging Career Lows In Points

Nearly two months into the 2025-26 NBA season, it has become evident that several players are entering the prime of their careers. Unfortunately, players such as LeBron James and Chris Paul find themselves on the outside looking in at this stage.

With several players entering the latter stages of their careers, doubts have been raised about their ability to perform at the highest level. Although there is no denying their greatness and their experience, the drop-off in stats has been notable.

Keeping this in mind, we look at five NBA players, including LeBron James, who are averaging career lows in points this season. Given the distinct dip in production, it may be safe to say that their time in the league could be coming to an end.

5 NBA Players Averaging Career Lows In Points This Season

Zion Williamson – 22.1 PPG

Joel Embiid – 18.2 PPG

LeBron James – 16.5 PPG

Klay Thompson – 11.0 PPG

Chris Paul – 2.9 PPG

The first name on this list is New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game this season, while shooting 51.0% from the field.

Williamson’s position in this list may be temporary, considering that he is still young in his career and possesses the potential to be a superstar. However, due to his inconsistent availability and recurring injury issues, the forward finds himself sidelined, resulting in reduced opportunities to contribute.

Currently, the 25-year-old finds himself on the trade block. While this could be an opportunity for Williamson to turn things around, it is largely dependent on whether he can remain healthy.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is another player who is averaging a career low in points per game this season. With averages of 18.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 40.7% shooting from the field, Embiid remains effective. However, it has become distinctly clear that he is not the player he used to be.

Embiid’s injuries seem to have taken their toll. With rising concerns about his knees and his availability, it would appear that his time in the NBA may be coming to an end. Despite the drop-off in performance, the 76ers seem to have faith in his ability to contribute to winning.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finds himself on this list. With an impressive outing against the 76ers, the superstar displayed what he was still capable of. Unfortunately, since returning to the rotation, he has faced struggles with consistency.

For the 2025-26 season, LeBron James is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game on 46.8% shooting from the field.

At nearly 41 years old, he continues to defy expectations with some of his performances in the regular season. Given that this is the first time in his career that he is averaging below 20 points per game, LeBron James could very well be on the verge of retiring.

Another familiar face who has experienced a significant dip in performance this season is Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson. For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.6% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

After a rough start to the season as a member of Dallas’ starting lineup, Thompson found himself enjoying a resurgence after shifting over to the bench unit. Despite his best efforts, the 35-year-old appears to be a shadow of his former self. When also considering that the Mavericks are placed in 10th in the West, there may be a possibility for Thompson to be on the trade block.

Chris Paul is a more unfortunate mention in this list. After returning to his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, this offseason, it was expected that Paul would play a vital role in the rotation. Unfortunately, at 40, the veteran guard found himself on the bench more often than not.

This significant reduction in playing time reflected on his stats, with averages of 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game on 32.1% shooting from the field. Considering his career averages of 16.8 points and 9.2 assists per game, it is evident that the 12-time All-Star was out of his depth.

In addition to his dip in production, Paul was also recently cut from the Clippers’ roster, marking an end to his brief second stint with the team. Given the implications this would have on his reputation, it could be considered a disappointing end to his professional career.

While such circumstances could potentially suggest that players such as LeBron James and Joel Embiid are on the verge of retirement, there is enough evidence to suggest that their current form is temporary.

With LeBron James gradually returning to game shape after recovering from sciatica, the 40-year-old could eventually see an uptick in scoring.