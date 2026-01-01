Carmelo Anthony Names His All-Time Starting 5; No Place For Jordan, LeBron And Kobe

When Carmelo Anthony was asked by Fanatics to name his all-time starting five, the result was as surprising as it was revealing. No Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Kobe Bryant. Instead, Melo leaned into something far more personal: lived experience, shared battles, and players he genuinely admired up close.

“Point guards, I got a chance to play, I wish I played earlier in my career with Derrick Rose. Shooting guard, I mean, I played with AI. You know what I mean? So I go with AI. Threes, T-Mac. I don’t want to say this, but I would say Garnett. And then at the five, I mean, Shaq is Shaq.”

At point guard, Anthony went with Derrick Rose, a choice rooted in both respect and regret. Melo admitted he wished he had played with Rose earlier in his career, back when Rose was redefining the position with explosive athleticism and fearlessness. This was MVP Rose, the version who bent defenses without needing spacing or shooting gravity. For Anthony, Rose represented pure downhill pressure, a guard who could collapse an entire defense and create chaos without calling a play.

At shooting guard, the choice was easy. Allen Iverson. Melo played with Iverson in Denver and saw firsthand what it meant to carry an offense every night with no margin for error. Iverson’s size never mattered. His heart, shot creation, and competitive edge defined an era. For Anthony, AI was not just a scoring guard. He was a tone-setter. Someone who made the game personal with every possession.

At small forward, Melo went with Tracy McGrady, another nod to effortless scoring brilliance. T-Mac, at his peak, was one of the most unstoppable offensive players the league has ever seen. Size, handle, shooting, playmaking, all wrapped into one smooth package. While injuries robbed McGrady of longevity, Anthony’s pick reflects peak value over resume stacking. At his best, McGrady could score on anyone, anywhere, without help.

The power forward spot is where Melo hesitated before making one of the most interesting choices. Kevin Garnett. Anthony openly acknowledged the hesitation due to their beef, but the logic is sound. Garnett brought defensive versatility, intensity, and leadership that balanced the rest of the lineup.

At center, there was no debate. Shaquille O’Neal. Melo said it plainly: Shaq is Shaq. Prime O’Neal was the most dominant interior force the league has ever seen. You put shooters and creators around him, and the game becomes simple.

What stands out most is not who made the list, but who did not. Leaving out Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant feels almost sacrilegious in all-time debates. But Anthony was never trying to build the consensus greatest team. He was building his team.

This was not about legacy rankings or ring counts. It was about connection. About players he competed with, shared locker rooms with, or studied closely enough to appreciate their impact beyond highlights. Melo’s starting five says more about him than it does about basketball history. It reflects a scorer’s lens, a respect for toughness, and an appreciation for players who made the game feel real on the floor.