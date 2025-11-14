Klay Thompson Reveals Goals After Accepting New Bench Role On The Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made a rather controversial decision recently by relegating Klay Thompson to a role off the bench. Given Thompson’s reputation as a four-time NBA champion, this move raised some eyebrows. However, the veteran guard seems to have adjusted to his new role quite well.

Klay Thompson has been relatively positive about the prospect of coming off the bench. While speaking with the media following a 123-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns, he provided an update on his adjustment to the change and his individual goals for the campaign.

“I’m enjoying it, I get to see the game develop so I can see where to pick my spots,” he said. “At the end of the day, I played 30 minutes in the NBA, year 15, just trying to be out there as much as I possibly can.”

“I’m not saying the end is near, but like it’s such a privilege to be out there, no matter if it’s mid-November or early June. My goal this year is to be the most consistent presence in the lineup.”

The Dallas Mavericks have been plagued by injury early in the season. While their superstar guard, Kyrie Irving, has been sidelined for an extended period, the team has also seen multiple key rotation players, such as Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II, sustain injuries.

In light of this, having a veteran leader like Thompson available appears to be a positive sign. But considering the position the Mavericks are in, with a 3-9 record at this stage, the team’s prospects for the season do not appear to be promising.

Klay Thompson Isn’t The Player He Used To Be

In his prime, Klay Thompson was among the best two-way wings in the game. Aside from his elite perimeter shooting ability, Thompson was a sturdy defensive presence. These factors made him a core piece of the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty.

Since leaving the Warriors, however, Thompson has looked like a shadow of his former self. Although he showed flashes of brilliance with Dallas last season, his production seems to have dropped this year.

In 11 appearances for Dallas in this campaign, Thompson is averaging 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 32.0% shooting from the field and 28.9% from three-point range. Given his career averages of 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 45.0% shooting from the field and 41.0% from three-point range, it is safe to say that Thompson is past his prime.

At the current juncture, Klay Thompson doesn’t move the needle for the Dallas Mavericks, though he did emerge as the team’s top scorer with 19 points against the Suns. While he may be better suited to a bench role considering his current form, there may be a case for the Mavs to consider offloading him in an attempt to bring in young talent or more reliable perimeter threats.