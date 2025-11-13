Jason Williams Hints Megan Thee Stallion May Be The Reason Behind Klay Thompson’s Poor Form

While discussing Klay Thompson's poor shooting form, former NBA player Jason Williams makes a bold claim by suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion could be the reason for it.

Nov 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson hasn’t been in the best condition to start the 2025-26 season. At 35, Thompson is far from being in his prime. However, with the Mavs suffering a string of losses in the absence of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, his poor outings have only been exacerbated.

On this note, Patrick Beverley and Jason Williams discussed the reasons behind Klay Thompson’s current slump on a recent episode of “Hoopin’ N Hollerin’“. While Beverley was shocked by Thompson claiming that he was “out of his prime”, Williams added, “I’m from West Virginia, man. I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, old white folks.”

“It only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across a desert. That’s how powerful it is,” he claimed. “It got something to- you know what I’m saying? Klay Thompson, now I ain’t saying that’s what it is. But that might be what it is.”

Without taking names, the former NBA player pointed to Thompson’s relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion as the reason for the drop-off in his performance. In this regard, Williams’ comment can be considered a touch unsavory and speculative.

Klay Thompson was rumored to be in a relationship with the rapper when fans noted a blurry figure resembling the guard in one of her posts. Over the summer, the two eventually made their relationship public, being spotted at events and on social media.

While this relationship has been a positive development in Thompson’s life, he has been criticized for it. Given that the increased exposure has also resulted in unusual public interactions, there may be some reason to believe that it could be a distraction.

For the most part, Klay Thompson has avoided fielding any questions about Megan Thee Stallion. Hence, assuming that the relationship has impacted his performance remains speculative. Regardless, given his current output, concerns will arise regarding his position with the team.

 

Should The Mavericks Consider Trading Klay Thompson?

Klay Thompson led the Mavericks in scoring on Wednesday night, posting 19 points in the team’s 123-114 loss to the Suns. While this could be viewed as a sign of resurgence, considering he shot 6-for-17 from the field, with several key players out of action, this is an underwhelming figure.

In his prime, Thompson was more than just a great perimeter shooter. He was also one of the best two-way wings in the league. At this stage of his career, after all those injuries, he’s neither a great defender nor a reliable shooter.

For the 2025-26 season, Thompson is averaging 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds on 32.0% shooting from the field and 28.9% from three-point range. With tangible shortfalls in production, the guard has even lost his guaranteed spot in the starting lineup.

At this stage, Klay Thompson appears to have less value as an asset with each passing game. It is worth noting that there are still moments when he is capable of scoring in bunches. However, in the overall scheme of things, the Mavericks may benefit from offloading him in an attempt to improve the roster.

