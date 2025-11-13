Michelle Beadle Does Josh Giddey Dirty By Trolling Him With Underage Girl Story

Michelle Beadle is known for throwing a jab when the timing feels right, but her latest line on Run It Back made headlines. The panel was talking about whether Josh Giddey could make the All-Star team. Chandler Parsons joked that kids don’t fly to All-Star Weekend to watch Giddey, and that’s when Beadle jumped in.

“I bet one is. I bet one kid is. It’s in LA. That’s supposed to be one stop to Australia. I guarantee one kid is there for Giddey.”

Chandler Parsons: “Kids aren’t going to All-Star Weekend to watch Josh Giddey play.” Michelle Beadle: “I bet one kid is.” 😭😭😭

The room was stunned for a second before DeMarcus Cousins broke into laughter. Parsons tried to move it along, but damage was done. Beadle then said she was being a ‘Devil’s Advocate.’ But it was clear what she was talking about. It was the 2023 allegations that Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. It was a massive story at that time. The case ended with no charges, but the rumors still linger to this day.

This had nothing to do with basketball, and it was completely out of line. And Josh Giddey was at the receiving end.

The timing made it feel even stranger. Giddey is having his best season. By far. Chicago has given him the ball and told him to go. He’s putting up 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. The Bulls are 6–5, way better than anyone had expected. If they can somewhat stay near the play-in spots, he will definitely be an All-Star.

Giddey hasn’t responded to the shot, and he probably won’t. He didn’t say much during the investigation either. After the police closed the case, he kept his head down and seemed to carry on with his life.

Chicago doesn’t seem to be bothered. They’ve given him the ball and let him run the offense. The team looks better, and they are playing great basketball. His size gives them options they didn’t have before.

But Beadle’s comment showed something else. Even when the basketball is solid, the old headlines still sit in the background. It takes just one sentence for the conversation to shift. That’s what happened here. One little line and the whole set froze.

Giddey is playing great. The Bulls are winning. But the noise is still there. And for now, it seems like that part won’t leave him alone anytime soon.