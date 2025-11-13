Anthony Davis Reportedly Wants To Play For The Chicago Bulls

Anthony Davis’ future in Dallas was already shaky, but everything has gotten louder since Nico Harrison was fired. And then former NBA All-Star John Wall added fuel to the fire.

On Run It Back TV, Wall said:

“You been hearing he wants to go back to Chicago and see what’s going on.”

Just like that, the Chicago rumors returned. It’s the rumor that has followed Davis since his days in New Orleans. And it has returned again, after the Mavericks’ nightmare start to the season.

The Mavericks are 3–9, stuck near the bottom of the West, and they look lost offensively almost every night. They’re near the bottom of the league in scoring, offensive rating, three-point shooting, and assists. The system Jason Kidd is running hasn’t found any rhythm, and the injuries keep piling up.

Davis has missed seven straight games with another injury. And that remains a major concern as well.

And with Harrison gone, the franchise is basically entering a reset, whether they admit it or not. A front office needs to be appointed, and this team’s identity on offense is nonexistent. Kyrie Irving is hurt, and Klay Thompson looks like a shell of his former self. The number 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, is still only 18, and he has already been made the focal point of the offensive end.

Something has to change. And if the Mavericks decided to hit the reset button, Anthony Davis will be the first domino to fall.

That’s where Chicago slides into the picture.

The Bulls have been one of the early surprises in the East. They’re 6–5 and playing well. Josh Giddey is looking like an All-Star, averaging nearly a triple-double.. Nikola Vucevic looks sharper. Add Davis to that mix, and suddenly, Chicago has a real defensive anchor and a hometown superstar who can make them look like a contender in a shaky East.

We at Fadeaway World have already shortlisted six teams, which can be ideal for Davis, and Chicago is one of them. And this offer can get Davis there:

Chicago Bulls receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks receive: Coby White, Zach Collins, Patrick Williams, 2029 Chicago Bulls first-round pick, 2031 Chicago Bulls first-round pick

Chicago gets its franchise-level talent. Dallas gets young pieces that fit next to Cooper Flagg, plus two firsts to restock a draft stockpile that is empty. It’s the type of trade that gives both sides something real to build on.

Dallas can shut down the rumors publicly, but they’re not going anywhere. Not as long as the losses keep coming and Davis stays on the injury report. He’s still one of the best two-way players alive when he’s healthy. He’s still only 32. And Chicago has every reason to push for him.

The Mavericks feel like they’re hanging on by a thread. A few more losses, and the thread snaps. If that happens, they won’t just be rebuilding around Cooper Flagg; they’ll be doing it without Anthony Davis.