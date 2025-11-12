Anthony Davis Expected To Remain With Mavericks Amid Mavs’ Personnel Changes

Anthony Davis’ future in Dallas has become one of the league’s most talked-about storylines in the aftermath of Nico Harrison’s firing. The former Mavericks GM was the main architect of the shocking deal, which sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and brought Davis to Dallas. Now with Nico gone and the Mavericks struggling at 14th, the big question is whether Davis will be traded or not.

And the answer seems to be yes, for now. According to veteran insider Marc Stein, Davis is expected to remain in Dallas, at least through the season. Team owner Patrick Dumont has built a direct line to Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, to ensure a direct line of communication between the two sides. Stein noted that Paul and Dumont ‘are in regular contact,’ and both sides are aligned on keeping Davis in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

The 32-year-old superstar was supposed to be the main focal point of the Mavericks after the Doncic trade, but things haven’t gone according to plan. Davis has missed six straight games already this season, and the Mavericks have fallen to 14th with a record of 3-8. Their offense sits at the near bottom of the league, and the locker room is already feeling the heat.

Harrison’s firing was seen by many as inevitable. His four-year tenure was marked by short-term gambles that emptied the team’s draft cupboard, leaving Dallas without control of its first-round picks through 2030. His decision to swap Doncic for Davis, once viewed as bold, now looks like a desperate swing that backfired. When Dumont publicly acknowledged the mistake after a tense courtside exchange with a fan earlier this week, it signaled the end.

Even so, moving on from Davis immediately could make a bad situation worse. League executives say his trade value is not what it once was, and unloading him while injured would net a minimal return. More importantly, Dallas fans are still reeling from losing Doncic.

That’s likely the approach Dumont will take, at least until the trade deadline. The front office reportedly wants to see if Davis can build chemistry with rookie star Cooper Flagg once he’s back on the court. The 18-year-old No. 1 pick has been the lone bright spot for Dallas, and pairing him with a still-elite defender like Davis could offer a foundation to build around.

There’s still a chance that if the season continues to spiral, Dallas pivots into a full rebuild. The Miami Heat and New York Knicks have already been floated as possible suitors if the Mavericks decide to move Davis. But for now, the plan is to keep him in the fold, let him get healthy, and hope he can stabilize a team in chaos.

For a franchise in flux, Davis represents both the problem and the potential saviour.

If he returns to form, Dallas might still save its season. If not, his departure could mark the official start of another rebuild, one centered entirely around Cooper Flagg and whatever draft picks the Mavericks can scrape together.

Either way, the next few months will determine whether Anthony Davis remains the face of Dallas basketball or simply another chapter in a turbulent era that began with one stunning trade.