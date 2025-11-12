Framework For The Sacramento Kings To Blow It Up By Trading 3 All-Stars

The Sacramento Kings appear to be an underperforming team this season. Even with solid roster additions such as Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook this summer, the Kings are far from being a competitive unit.

Coming off their latest 122-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets, their third in a row, the Kings have fallen to 3-8 on the season. Although Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis voiced his frustrations with the team’s performance, he remained optimistic about their ability to turn things around.

Unfortunately, time may not be a luxury this unit has.

With rumors suggesting that the front office may be preparing for a rebuild, with all three of their core players reportedly on the trade block, the future appears uncertain for the franchise.

While a rebuild could help the Kings start fresh, the franchise must take the right approach. With their three stars being the most valuable trade assets in their possession, aside from their draft reserves, we present three trades that could lay down the framework for Sacramento’s rebuild.

Domantas Sabonis To The Pistons

Domantas Sabonis is by far the Kings’ most valuable trade asset. Given his influence and impact on the game, with averages of 15.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game on 50.0% shooting from the field, Sacramento could get great returns by trading him.

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick (MIA)

Detroit Pistons Receive: Domantas Sabonis

For the Pistons, acquiring Sabonis instantly transforms the team into a title contender. With a versatile big man being paired with an athletic center such as Jalen Duren, the Pistons would possess one of the most potent frontcourt duos in the league.

Meanwhile, this deal has a lot of merit for the Kings from the perspective of a rebuild. While the true value lies in the draft capital, the player assets hold upside as well.

Tobias Harris may not be a highly productive player at this stage, averaging 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 39.4% shooting from the field this season. However, as an expiring contract worth $26.6 million, he could have immense value for the Kings, who could benefit from having cap flexibility for the 2026 offseason if they embrace a rebuild.

Additionally, Sacramento would acquire a capable big man in Isaiah Stewart, too. With three years left on his contract and averages of 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game on 48.6% shooting from the field and 39.3% from three-point range, he could be a serviceable asset in the rotation.

Zach LaVine To The Wizards

Although securing a trade may prove to be more of a challenge due to the limited market interest in him, Zach LaVine still has significant value as an outright scoring threat. With averages of 23.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 51.9% shooting overall and 42.3% from three-point range, the Wizards may pursue him to boost their scoring.

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, 2029 first-round pick (BOS/MIL/POR), 2031 first-round pick

Washington Wizards Receive: Zach LaVine

For the Kings, the acquisition of two first-round picks will play a massive role in building up their draft reserves. Additionally, the arrival of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert may also be viewed favorably.

McCollum remains a capable scoring force. With the Wizards this season, he is averaging 16.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 40.1% shooting from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

With key offensive players on the way out in this rebuild, adding a player like McCollum could help stabilize the team’s scoring production. Considering that he is also on an expiring contract worth $30.6 million, Sacramento may be inclined to acquire him.

Along with McCollum, the Kings would also be adding a solid movement shooter in Corey Kispert, who would help shore up the bench production. Although he is averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season, with a more relevant role on a rebuilding team, he could see an uptick in production.

DeMar DeRozan To The Jazz

DeMar DeRozan was featured in trade rumors this offseason. Although some rumors hinted at an exit, potentially linking him to the Miami Heat, a move to the Utah Jazz could be more worthwhile for Sacramento.

Potential Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Georges Niang, 2031 first-round pick (PHX)

Utah Jazz Receive: DeMar DeRozan

Although the Jazz are prioritizing the development of their young core, adding a proven scorer and veteran leader could be worthwhile. With averages of 20.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 41.4% from three-point range, he could also be a strong contributor.

For the Kings, this trade provides them with more cap flexibility for the 2026 offseason. Aside from the first-round pick, both Jusuf Nurkic and Georges Niang are on expiring contracts. With the potential to free up almost $27.5 million in salary, the Jazz may view this move positively.

Barring their value as expiring contracts, both Nurkic and Niang could be solid pickups for the Kings.

Although Nurkic is far from being the offensive presence he used to be, he remains a strong rebounder. With averages of 7.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season, he could help fill out the Kings’ thin big man rotation.

Niang, on the other hand, adds some offensive flexibility. Although undersized for a power forward, he makes up for it with his intelligence and floor spacing ability.

He hasn’t been able to log any playing time this season as he is still recovering from injury. However, with career averages of 7.4 points on 44.5% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three-point range, he could be a flexible addition to the rotation.

Summarizing The Kings’ Trades

Outgoing Assets: Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan

Incoming Assets: CJ McCollum, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, Jusuf Nurkic, Cory Kispert, Georges Niang, 2027 first-round pick (DET), 2029 first-round pick (WAS via BOS/MIL/POR), 2031 first-round pick (WAS), 2031 first-round pick (UTA via PHX), 2028 second-round pick (DET via MIA)

For the Kings, this trade sees the influx of several players who could easily carve a place out for themselves in the rotation, though it would require the front office to trim the roster down.

With four first-round picks and one second-round pick, Sacramento would add to its existing wealth of draft assets. Meanwhile, with four expiring contracts that combine for approximately $84.7 million in cap space, Sacramento would have enough avenues to pursue marquee free agents in the future, effectively jump-starting the rebuild.