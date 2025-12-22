Darius Garland Reportedly Wishes To Move Out Of Donovan Mitchell’s Shadow On The Cavaliers

Darius Garland‘s position on the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ roster has become an interesting talking point lately. The star guard has frequently been mentioned in trade rumors, especially given Cleveland’s current standing. While this could indicate the end of his journey with the Cavaliers, a recent report by DallasHoopsJournal.com’s Grant Afseth suggests that this could be for the better.

According to Afseth, Darius Garland may have greater aspirations than simply being a running mate for Donovan Mitchell on the Cleveland Cavaliers. He wrote:

“The intel from some NBA teams is a perception that Garland would like to run his own team again at some point, as opposed to being in a more complementary role next to Mitchell.”

“Darius is the safest option on the trade market for a team seeking a point guard upgrade,” one of Afseth’s sources said. “There are teams who think he can handle more being put on his plate.”

Before Mitchell joined the Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 season, Darius Garland was Cleveland’s sole superstar. Having earned his first All-Star nod just a season before Mitchell’s arrival, the Cavs planned on bringing the two together to form an elite backcourt.

The Cavs’ intentions may have been sincere, but the impact the move had on Garland’s performance was telling. After the duo’s first season together, Garland saw a gradual decline in his production. Although he found his rhythm last season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, it was evident that he slid into a secondary role behind Mitchell, who finished fifth in MVP voting.

The duo remains effective on paper, but given Cleveland’s current position, a change seems imminent. With rumors suggesting that head coach Kenny Atkinson’s job is also at stake, the Cavaliers could be preparing to make some major adjustments.

Darius Garland’s Links With Sacramento Grow Stronger

Trade rumors have linked Darius Garland with many teams as of late. However, according to Grant Afseth’s report, the Sacramento Kings may emerge as a strong suitor for the two-time All-Star.

“The Sacramento Kings have kept an eye on Garland’s situation as they remain motivated to find a long-term answer at point guard following De’Aaron Fox‘s departure,” Afseth wrote.

The Kings are among the many teams around the league contemplating a rebuild at this stage. Given their poor performances this season, breaking up the core and starting fresh seems to be the best course of action.

Currently, Sacramento has only listed Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford as untouchable assets, indicating its intention to build around the two. Adding a gifted playmaker like Darius Garland may seem worthwhile on this front.

Along with the Kings, Afseth also mentioned the Minnesota Timberwolves as a potential landing spot, given their need to support Anthony Edwards with a reliable playmaker. However, he also noted that both teams may face challenges in making a deal.

Should the Kings embrace a full-scale rebuild, acquiring Garland may become plausible. Still, such a deal would be dependent on whether Cleveland is also looking to shake things up.