3 Best Darius Garland Landing Spots Following Recent Rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been considered a vital member of the team’s core for a significant portion of his career. Since earning his first All-Star nod, Garland has asserted himself as one of the most talented young guards in the league, securing his second All-Star selection last year.

While Darius Garland remains an impressive player, his inconsistency has been a cause for concern for the Cavaliers organization. Given that recent reports have also suggested that the Cavaliers are willing to listen to trade offers for Garland, the situation may be gathering some momentum.

Garland is facing a notable drop-off in performance for the 2025-26 season, with averages of 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game on 35.5% shooting from the field. In light of recent rumors, his time in Cleveland may be coming to an end.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto, several teams are expected to show interest in acquiring Darius Garland ahead of the trade deadline. Considering the position the Cavs are in, placing eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-12 record, moving on from the 25-year-old guard may seem appropriate.

Keeping potential league-wide interest in acquiring the two-time All-Star in mind, we explore three potential teams that could emerge as landing spots for Darius Garland.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks could emerge as an intriguing landing spot for Darius Garland ahead of the trade deadline. The Hawks were initially projected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference following their impressive roster-building project this offseason. Unfortunately, with injuries taking hold, the Hawks find themselves in need of an upgrade.

For the Hawks, acquiring Garland would require them to part with four-time All-Star Trae Young, who has been mentioned in several trade rumors this season. With injuries frequently keeping the superstar guard sidelined, and Jalen Johnson’s rise to stardom, Atlanta may see adding Garland as an upgrade on a marginally smaller contract.

While the notion of acquiring the Cavs’ guard is interesting, making a deal may be more challenging for both teams. Given Young’s $45.9 million contract and the Cavaliers’ current cap situation, a three-team trade may be the only avenue to facilitate such a move.

Memphis Grizzlies

Trading with the Memphis Grizzlies may also align with the Cavaliers’ interests, while also being beneficial for Darius Garland. Although the Grizzlies haven’t looked as competitive this season, primarily due to inconsistent performances, there is some potential for them to improve by acquiring the Cavaliers’ star guard.

A potential trade to acquire Garland could see a straight-up swap involving Ja Morant. Rumors have suggested that Morant’s time in Memphis is coming to an end, with the guard attempting to facilitate an exit. While many teams have been listed as potential suitors for Morant, due to his reputation, he has also been perceived as a negative asset.

Though trading Morant and embracing a rebuild would make sense for Memphis, reports have indicated that the Grizzlies intend to remain competitive. Thus, acquiring a player such as Garland, who could help them hold this position while bringing out the best in players like Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr., may be ideal.

Both Garland and Morant have three years left on their contracts with a $39.4 million cap hit this season. With this in mind, a swap deal may not be out of the question. However, the Cavaliers may not be as inclined to make this trade due to a potential role clash between Morant and Donovan Mitchell.

Charlotte Hornets

When considering favorable landing spots, the Charlotte Hornets may not sit at the top of the list for many players. However, given the current environment, Darius Garland may benefit from joining such a team.

The Hornets are placed 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-18 record on the season. While this presents a negative outlook for the rest of the campaign, Charlotte has shown potential for the future, especially with the rise of young players such as Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller.

A playmaker like Garland could effectively bring out the best in Charlotte’s young core, boosting their offensive production and making them a more exciting team to watch. Considering that their star, LaMelo Ball, has been placed on the trade block, Darius Garland could be positioned as a fitting replacement.

A potential deal to acquire Garland would require the Hornets to part with Ball and potentially a first-round pick to sweeten the deal. Currently, the trade market for Ball hasn’t been very promising. With criticisms about his approach to the game impacting his reputation, not many teams may be interested in acquiring the talented 24-year-old.

Despite his poor form, Ball remains an impressive player. Given that this deal could see the Cavs acquire draft capital while also shedding some salary, Cleveland may be inclined to make this trade.

Should The Cavs Trade Darius Garland?

Darius Garland has struggled to be an active presence on the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. After missing the first seven games of the season while recovering from surgery, Garland has been an inconsistent member of the rotation. Despite his absence, the Cavaliers managed to stay afloat, posting a winning record.

Since returning, Garland has only appeared in 10 games. Given that the team has logged a 5-5 record in that period, it is also telling that the two-time All-Star hasn’t been as impactful as he used to be.

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for Cleveland. With Garland’s inconsistent availability and the team’s overall performance also being put on display, there are enough reasons to suggest that a trade may be on the horizon.

Although the Cavaliers may benefit from trading Garland, it would come down to what they gain in return. Considering that there are only a handful of players who are as skilled as their star guard, it would be difficult to determine how Cleveland would find a suitable replacement to help them improve.