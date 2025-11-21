Chicago Bulls Should Take A Risk And Acquire Trae Young In A Blockbuster Trade Deal

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the more surprising teams this season. With an impressive series of performances, the Bulls have managed to secure an 8-6 record, placing them seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Although they’re outside the playoff picture at the moment, the Bulls have shown that they are capable of competing with some of the best teams in the league. With Josh Giddey emerging as a star and their roster depth on full display, Chicago finds itself on a two-game winning streak heading into its next game.

At the current juncture, the Bulls appear to be a potential playoff contender. Although this is a satisfactory position for a developing team, Chicago could risk being more ambitious. With the potential to cement their position as a playoff team, here is a trade idea that would help the Bulls land Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks.

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Josh Giddey, Zach Collins, 2027 first-round pick

Why Would The Hawks Trade Trae Young?

The Atlanta Hawks have looked like a competitive team even in the prolonged absence of their superstar. With Jalen Johnson stepping up in recent games, the Hawks have managed to hold on to a 9-7 record, placing fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Although the Hawks are on a two-game slide, their recent performances have generated some buzz about this team’s ability to compete even without its superstar. When factoring in the offseason trade rumors involving Trae Young and the lack of an extension offer from the Hawks, Atlanta may have a case to move on from its superstar.

In this regard, acquiring a first-round pick, Josh Giddey, and Zach Collins in return for Trae Young could be quite beneficial for the Hawks.

Although Collins is still recovering from a wrist injury, he could provide insurance in the big man rotation behind Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu. In light of this, the real prize for Atlanta in this deal is the addition of Josh Giddey.

Giddey appears to be in the best form of his career since signing his extension with the Bulls. With averages of 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and 37.3% from three-point range, he is undoubtedly the engine behind the team’s early success.

While moving on from Young could be a challenge, given what Giddey could bring to the table, the Hawks may view this trade positively.

Can Trae Young Make The Bulls More Competitive?

For the Bulls, parting with Josh Giddey may seem like an unwise decision at this stage in the season. However, with an opportunity to land one of the best playmaking point guards in the game, Chicago may be inclined to make this trade.

Trae Young, for all his brilliance as a player, hasn’t had a solid start to the 2025-26 season, averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists per game on 37.1% shooting from the field.

With injuries keeping him sidelined, the four-time All-Star will need time to get back into the flow of things. But when he is healthy, Trae Young is among the NBA’s elite floor generals.

When paired with a versatile big man such as Nikola Vucevic and reliable perimeter shooters such as Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu, Young could significantly boost Chicago’s offense. Although his defensive shortcomings could negatively impact the team’s performance, the Bulls would largely become a more competitive team following his arrival.

What Are The Risks Involved?

For the Hawks, there are virtually no risks involved aside from Giddey’s consistency. At 22, the point forward boasts tremendous potential. While it is more likely for him to be a significant contributor on most nights, every player is vulnerable to unexpected declines. With this in mind, the Hawks would only need to be wary of how much they depend on him.

For the Bulls, the risks are far greater. Trae Young’s injury history suggests that he is as likely to be sidelined as to be on the court for the team. When also considering his current contract situation, if he chooses to decline his player option and enter free agency, Chicago will have given up a star and broken up its core for nothing.

Given Giddey’s contract, such a trade would only be possible mid-January. Looking at Chicago’s roster, it is easy to gauge that this team isn’t primed to make a title push. Should the Bulls seem desperate for a chance at making the most of what they have right now, however, acquiring Young may seem enticing.