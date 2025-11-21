Top 3 Lakers 3-Point Shooting Targets To Solve JJ Redick’s Concerns

Even after a series of wildly uneven performances, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be one of the most competitive teams in the NBA. With an 11-4 record, the Lakers place fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Although the Purple and Gold have seemed impressive in bursts, often due to the individual brilliance of players such as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, there have been some glaring concerns. While JJ Redick recently pointed out that the team’s high turnover rate (16.9 per game) was an issue, the team faces other problems on the offensive end.

The Lakers have been picked out as one of the poorest three-point shooting teams in the league, shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. While this was labeled as a problem that needed to be addressed in the offseason, it appears that the team came up short in its attempts.

The Purple and Gold remain a solid offensive unit, averaging 117.9 points per game. But given the need for perimeter shooting, especially on a team featuring playmakers such as LeBron James and Luka Doncic, we look at three players the Lakers could consider to improve their production from deep.

Malik Beasley

Among the first names that should be on the Lakers’ radar is free agent sharpshooter Malik Beasley.

After an impressive campaign with the Detroit Pistons last season, Beasley was due for a significant pay rise in his new contract. Unfortunately, due to his involvement in betting scandals and a host of other controversies, the guard found himself in a poor position.

Last season, he was a key role player for the Pistons, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc. Given that he finished second in the 6MOY race, Beasley was truly elite.

While several teams have shown an interest in signing him, Beasley remains a free agent, creating an avenue for the Purple and Gold to pursue him. His previous experience in Los Angeles may become an obstacle, but he could be a valuable pickup on a reasonable contract.

Seth Curry

Another veteran sharpshooter that the Purple and Gold could consider signing is Seth Curry.

The former Charlotte Hornets guard was set to join the Golden State Warriors on a veteran’s minimum deal this season. While this would have been an interesting opportunity for the guard to play alongside his brother, Stephen Curry, the Warriors went on to waive him in the offseason, resulting in him becoming a free agent again.

This could be positive news for the Lakers, who could benefit from adding an experienced player like Seth Curry. Although he only averaged 6.5 points per game with the Charlotte Hornets, Curry recorded a league-high 45.6% shooting from beyond the arc last season.

This could be an outlier, since he only averaged 2.7 three-pointers attempted per game. But considering his career averages of 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds, shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.3% from three-point range, he could be a high-value addition.

Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu could be the ideal acquisition for the Lakers to address their perimeter shooting concerns at this stage. At 25, Dosunmu is a young player with remarkable potential. While also showing flashes of being a solid playmaker, he could be a valuable addition to the roster.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls Receive: Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, 2032 second-round pick

As promising as the idea of acquiring Ayo Dosunmu is, it will require Los Angeles to part with some of its player assets. With Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt being the primary trade assets in this proposal, the addition of a draft pick only sweetens the deal for Chicago.

Dosunmu is currently averaging 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc. As one of the best three-point shooters in the league, and a huge reason for Chicago’s early success, prying him away from the Bulls may prove to be a challenge.

Do The Lakers Need Reinforcements?

While Los Angeles certainly struggles from beyond the arc, it is evident that with a league-best field-goal shooting percentage of 51.1%, the Lakers are still a formidable scoring unit.

This, in turn, begs the question. Do the Lakers need reinforcements?

Absolutely.

The Purple and Gold, while in fourth, are far from being the title contenders they aspire to be. Considering teams such as the Thunder, the Nuggets, the Rockets, and even the Spurs are emerging as contenders, the Lakers are set to face some stiff competition moving forward.

To ensure their chances of making a deep playoff run, Los Angeles will inevitably need to bring in reinforcements, either in the form of big man depth, defensive stability, or perimeter shooting upgrades.