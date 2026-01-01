Jalen Duren Goes Down For Pistons: How Long Will He Be Out?

Jalen Duren exited the Pistons’ loss to the Heat after rolling his ankle, creating new concerns for Detroit’s frontcourt.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons suffered another tough blow Wednesday night, losing more than just a close game against the Miami Heat. Jalen Duren’s early exit only added to a growing list of concerns for a team already stretched thin and searching for stability.

The Pistons announced that Duren would not return against Miami after suffering a right ankle sprain. The injury occurred late in the second quarter, when Duren rolled his ankle and exited to the locker room with under a minute remaining before halftime. Although he was cleared to start the second half, the big man was clearly limited and checked out for good after just over three minutes in the third quarter, favoring the ankle before heading back to the bench. His exact recovery timeline is unknown, but these setbacks can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

Detroit ultimately fell 118-112 to the Heat, despite a strong night from Cade Cunningham. The Pistons’ star guard finished with 31 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on 37.5% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, accounting for a significant share of Detroit’s offense down the stretch. Norman Powell led all scorers with 36 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 52.2% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three, helping Miami hold off a late push. Before exiting, Duren posted 12 points on 50.0% shooting, along with five rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and zero blocks in 18 minutes, providing interior scoring and energy that Detroit struggled to replace once he was sidelined.

Duren’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, though early signs suggest caution will be the priority. Ankle sprains can vary widely in severity, and while the Pistons avoided a worst-case scenario in-game, the team is expected to monitor swelling and mobility before determining next steps.

His injury adds to an already crowded injury picture for the Pistons. Detroit was already without Tobias Harris (left hip sprain) and Caris LeVert (left knee inflammation) before Duren’s exit, leaving the frontcourt especially thin. With multiple rotation players sidelined, minutes are expected to increase for Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed, and Ronald Holland II as the Pistons attempt to patch together lineups.

At 25-9, the Pistons have been first in the East for most of the season, but any prolonged absence for Duren, who is averaging 18.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.8% shooting, could threaten their place at the top. With the Knicks just 1.5 games back, the margin for error is narrowing, and Detroit has to respond soon before risking a slide in the standings.

After the loss, the Pistons have a few nights off before heading to Cleveland for a matchup against the Cavaliers. They face the Knicks the very next night on January 5, before returning home to host the Chicago Bulls. With or without Duren, Detroit will need to be sharp to take care of business against its Eastern Conference rivals.

Detroit’s margin for error is shrinking, and nights like this highlight how quickly things can change. Duren’s health now becomes a central storyline for a Pistons team trying to balance winning with long-term development. Until reinforcements return, Detroit will need sharper execution, stronger defensive effort, and more composure late in games to avoid letting one injury snowball into a bigger slide.

