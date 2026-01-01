Heat Stun Pistons 118-112 For 4th Straight Win: Norman Powell Completely Takes Over

The Heat are starting to look like themselves again. Monday night’s 118-112 win over the Pistons didn’t come easy, didn’t come clean, and definitely didn’t come without stress, but it came with purpose. Miami stretched its winning streak to four games by surviving a wild comeback and trusting its hottest scorer when things got tight.

Detroit refused to go away, even after falling behind by 22 points. Cade Cunningham put the Pistons on his back and dragged them back into the fight, turning the game into a one-possession affair late. But every time it felt like Miami might finally crack, Norman Powell answered.

Shot after shot, moment after moment, Powell steadied the Heat and made sure the comeback stopped just short. With 36 points on seven threes, Powell was certainly the difference. Let’s dive into the four major takeaways.

Norman Powell Put His Stamp On The Game

Powell dictated the emotional pulse of the night. He finished with 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting, knocked down seven threes, and never looked rushed or rattled as Detroit made its run. When Miami’s offense stalled, Powell bailed them out. When the Pistons gained confidence, Powell took it right back with a deep pull-up or a fearless drive.

What stood out most was his calm late. With Detroit creeping closer and the building buzzing, Powell kept going to his spots. He didn’t force shots, didn’t hunt whistles, and didn’t shy away from serious attempts. Miami needed a closer, and Powell gave them one of his most complete performances of the season.

Detroit’s Comeback Was Real As Cade Cunningham Led It

Cunningham did everything you could ask from a franchise centerpiece. He poured in 31 points, handed out 11 assists, and grabbed eight rebounds while constantly putting pressure on Miami’s defense. His ability to get downhill was relentless, and the Heat had no real answer when he attacked the paint, evidenced by his 17 made free throws on 18 attempts.

Detroit fed off his energy. Each bucket brought them closer, each assist opened the floor, and each trip to the line slowed Miami’s rhythm. Jaden Ivey helped keep the run alive with 18 points off the bench on efficient shooting, but Cunningham was the engine. The comeback fell short, yet this was another reminder of how dangerous Detroit becomes when he controls the tempo.

Miami Won Key Categories, Even Without A Clean Night

The Heat didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing at 43.4% from the floor, but they compensated by owning the dirty areas. Miami won the rebounding battle 49-40 and matched Detroit with 15 offensive rebounds, creating extra chances when the offense sputtered. Bam Adebayo led the way with 15 points and 14 boards, setting the tone inside.

Turnovers were an issue; Miami committed 20, but Detroit didn’t capitalize consistently enough. The Heat forced 21 Pistons giveaways of their own and turned those into easy points, which kept the scoreboard tilted just enough in their favor. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective.

The Heat’s Depth Continues To Matter

Powell carried the scoring load, but the Heat didn’t survive without help. Andrew Wiggins battled through an inefficient shooting night and still finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, providing effort and length on both ends.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. gave Miami a major lift off the bench, scoring 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting while keeping the offense flowing with five assists. Davion Mitchell didn’t light up the scoreboard, but his 11 assists mattered.

Even with five turnovers, he kept Miami organized when Detroit’s pressure ramped up. This wasn’t a dominant team performance, but it was a collective one that holds together when momentum starts slipping.