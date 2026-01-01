Heat Stun Pistons 118-112 For 4th Straight Win: Norman Powell Completely Takes Over

The Miami Heat stunned the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night as Norman Powell goes ballistic from deep, nailing seven three-pointers.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Heat are starting to look like themselves again. Monday night’s 118-112 win over the Pistons didn’t come easy, didn’t come clean, and definitely didn’t come without stress, but it came with purpose. Miami stretched its winning streak to four games by surviving a wild comeback and trusting its hottest scorer when things got tight.

Contents

Detroit refused to go away, even after falling behind by 22 points. Cade Cunningham put the Pistons on his back and dragged them back into the fight, turning the game into a one-possession affair late. But every time it felt like Miami might finally crack, Norman Powell answered.

Shot after shot, moment after moment, Powell steadied the Heat and made sure the comeback stopped just short. With 36 points on seven threes, Powell was certainly the difference. Let’s dive into the four major takeaways.

 

Norman Powell Put His Stamp On The Game

Powell dictated the emotional pulse of the night. He finished with 36 points on 12-for-23 shooting, knocked down seven threes, and never looked rushed or rattled as Detroit made its run. When Miami’s offense stalled, Powell bailed them out. When the Pistons gained confidence, Powell took it right back with a deep pull-up or a fearless drive.

What stood out most was his calm late. With Detroit creeping closer and the building buzzing, Powell kept going to his spots. He didn’t force shots, didn’t hunt whistles, and didn’t shy away from serious attempts. Miami needed a closer, and Powell gave them one of his most complete performances of the season.

 

Detroit’s Comeback Was Real As Cade Cunningham Led It

Cunningham did everything you could ask from a franchise centerpiece. He poured in 31 points, handed out 11 assists, and grabbed eight rebounds while constantly putting pressure on Miami’s defense. His ability to get downhill was relentless, and the Heat had no real answer when he attacked the paint, evidenced by his 17 made free throws on 18 attempts.

Detroit fed off his energy. Each bucket brought them closer, each assist opened the floor, and each trip to the line slowed Miami’s rhythm. Jaden Ivey helped keep the run alive with 18 points off the bench on efficient shooting, but Cunningham was the engine. The comeback fell short, yet this was another reminder of how dangerous Detroit becomes when he controls the tempo.

 

Miami Won Key Categories, Even Without A Clean Night

The Heat didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, finishing at 43.4% from the floor, but they compensated by owning the dirty areas. Miami won the rebounding battle 49-40 and matched Detroit with 15 offensive rebounds, creating extra chances when the offense sputtered. Bam Adebayo led the way with 15 points and 14 boards, setting the tone inside.

Turnovers were an issue; Miami committed 20, but Detroit didn’t capitalize consistently enough. The Heat forced 21 Pistons giveaways of their own and turned those into easy points, which kept the scoreboard tilted just enough in their favor. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective.

 

The Heat’s Depth Continues To Matter

Powell carried the scoring load, but the Heat didn’t survive without help. Andrew Wiggins battled through an inefficient shooting night and still finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, providing effort and length on both ends.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. gave Miami a major lift off the bench, scoring 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting while keeping the offense flowing with five assists. Davion Mitchell didn’t light up the scoreboard, but his 11 assists mattered.

Even with five turnovers, he kept Miami organized when Detroit’s pressure ramped up. This wasn’t a dominant team performance, but it was a collective one that holds together when momentum starts slipping.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Jalen Duren Goes Down For Pistons: How Long Will He Be Out?
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like