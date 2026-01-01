Kevin Durant Says Nets Are Taking Cam Thomas For Granted Amid Drama; Praises Him After Rockets’ Blowout Win

The Rockets blew the Nets out tonight as they bulldozed them 120-96 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This game marked Kevin Durant’s return to face a team he formerly played on.

His former teammate, Cam Thomas, who still plays for the Nets, came off the bench tonight despite them not having their star scorer, Michael Porter Jr., available for this game. He has been in a growing rift with the Nets franchise ever since his extension negotiations went south.

Drake Powell, a 20-year-old shooting guard, earned his first game as a starter instead. Kevin Durant spoke to the media and addressed Cam Thomas and his situation with the Nets.

“I feel like Cam has a bright future. It just takes somebody to believe in his talent and his skill. Scorers and guys who score the basketball at a high rate get taken for granted in this league a bit.”

“We’re so used to loving defenders and playmakers and guys that can be connectors, sometimes scorers get taken for granted. So hopefully somebody takes a chance on Cam and gives him what he deserves and puts the ball in his hands and builds around him and lets him grow into a player… Hopefully, a team puts some trust in him,” concluded Durant.

Michael Porter Jr., who has surprisingly found himself in trade rumors, was unavailable tonight due to an illness. Subsequently, the 24-year-old guard Thomas came off the bench to lead all scorers for the Nets tonight.

Thomas had 21 points, one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes played. He shot 8-of-13 from the field (61.5%) and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc (42.8%).

The Nets guard also missed a significant part of the season due to a left hamstring strain. In the 11 games he has played this season, he has averaged 21.4 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Following the game, the media asked Cam Thomas for his opinion on not starting despite being severely shorthanded tonight. He reacted with just two words.

“No comment,” said Thomas.

While the Nets have not shown faith in Cam Thomas, Durant believes that the young guard has a very bright future in the league if he gets the right opportunity. This also says a lot about Kevin Durant’s maturity in the league.

Ime Udoka Speaks On Kevin Durant Taking Up Leadership Role

From playing the primary scorer on a nightly basis to now rotating as a playmaker now and then, Durant has taken up several roles on different teams.

Ime Udoka, the Rockets’ head coach, was also with the Nets during Durant’s time there with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Kyrie Irving has even said that he felt Udoka’s leaving the Nets contributed to the end of the superteam.

The head coach spoke to the media before the game and addressed how he has seen Durant mature over his time from the Nets to the role he is playing now on the Rockets.

“The mentality and approach side never changes. That’s probably who he is ever since he’s been in the league, and that part has not changed,” Udoka clarified.

“The thing I’d say is most [different] is a different role, probably leadership-wise, like he’s had in other places. A lot of younger guys, and especially with Fred being out. When I was here, it was him, James, Kyrie, so he didn’t have to be much of a leader or as vocal.”

“But when you have young guys, a lot of times it’s four young guys starting with him. Just more of a vocal leader, sharing experiences and the work ethic, day-to-day really rubs off on our group,” concluded Udoka.

Durant was one of three 20-point scorers for the Rockets tonight with Amen Thompson (23 points) and Alperen Sengun (20 points). But he led all playmakers with 11 assists in the game.

Kevin Durant finished the game with 22 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds while shooting 8-of-15 from the floor (53.3%) and 2-of-7 from the three-point line (28.6%).

The Rockets improved to 21-10 for the season and extended their winning streak to four games after tonight. They now move on to face the Mavericks on Saturday, January 3.