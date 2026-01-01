Mavericks Player Ratings: Cooper Flagg And Anthony Davis Go Cold Against 76ers

Whatever momentum the Mavericks thought they were building over the past two weeks is officially gone. Dallas dropped its fourth straight game with a 108-123 loss to Philadelphia, and this one felt especially deflating. The offense stalled for long stretches, the shots that usually fall didn’t, and the defensive resistance faded as the night wore on.

Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg were brought in to be tone-setters. Instead, both endured frustrating nights where good looks turned into empty possessions. Dallas shot just 21.4% from three, struggled to slow down Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and never truly threatened once the Sixers seized control in the second half. This was the kind of loss that raises questions, not panic, but concern, as the Mavs search for answers.

Max Christie: B-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 7-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 29 MIN

While Christie’s performance was a highlight of the Mavs’ game against the Grizzlies, there were some inconsistencies with his perimeter shooting. Christie’s confidence, aggressiveness, and willingness to take shots when the Mavs needed them the most helped give the Mavs hope at the end of the second quarter when they had a chance to win due to Christie’s steady shooting percentage.

Anthony Davis: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 6-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 37 MIN

Davis never looked fully comfortable offensively. While his stat line appears respectable on paper, the impact didn’t match the minutes. He missed several point-blank looks early, failed to establish a consistent post position, and struggled to assert himself as a defensive anchor against Embiid’s physicality.

To his credit, Davis competed on the glass and tried to stabilize things defensively, but Dallas needs more than quiet efficiency from him. When the offense bogs down, he has to be the release valve, and on this night, he simply wasn’t.

Cooper Flagg: C+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 37 MIN

Flagg’s versatility showed, but his scoring touch abandoned him. He forced several jumpers early, struggled finishing through contact, and couldn’t find rhythm from deep. The 5-for-15 shooting told the story of a player pressing as the game slipped away.

Still, Flagg deserves credit for keeping the ball moving and contributing as a playmaker. His seven assists prevented this from being a complete wash, but Dallas needs him to be a scoring threat, not just a connector, when their offense stagnates.

P.J. Washington: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT, 34 MIN

P.J. Washington flashed his versatility on the court, especially on the defensive side, but he was not a significant contributor overall. Washington did shoot well from the floor, but he missed several open shots and did not appear to be able to effectively stretch the floor beyond the three-point arc, which was something that the Mavs desperately needed, as they have limited offensive spacing.

Brandon Williams: C+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 5-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 24 MIN

Williams filled up the box score but struggled with efficiency. He worked hard, attacked the glass, and created for others, yet his shooting woes prevented Dallas from generating sustained runs.

He competed, no question, but the execution wasn’t clean enough to change the outcome.

Naji Marshall: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 4-7 FG, 1-1 FT, 22 MIN

Marshall brought energy off the bench and made the most of his touches. He attacked the rim decisively and didn’t force shots, which helped stabilize the second unit.

That said, his impact was muted defensively, and he couldn’t swing momentum once Philadelphia started pulling away. Solid effort, limited influence.

Daniel Gafford: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL, 3-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 11 MIN

Gafford gave Dallas a burst of physicality when he was on the floor. He finished efficiently, protected the paint, and provided effort that was noticeably missing during certain stretches.

The issue wasn’t his play; it was the minutes. Dallas struggled defensively inside, and Gafford’s limited run felt like a missed opportunity.

Ryan Nembhard: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 22 MIN

Nembhard did a solid job managing the offense early, but faded as Philadelphia ramped up its pressure. He hit a couple of timely shots and made the right reads, yet struggled to keep Dallas organized once the Sixers took control.

He wasn’t the problem, but he also wasn’t the solution. Against elite guards like Maxey, Dallas needs more resistance and pace control from the point guard spot.

Klay Thompson: C-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 4-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 13 MIN

This was another rough shooting night from Thompson. The looks were there, the results weren’t. Dallas desperately needed perimeter shooting, and going 1-for-5 from deep only added to the spacing issues.

At this stage, Thompson’s value hinges on shot-making. When the shots don’t fall, the margin for error shrinks quickly.

Jaden Hardy: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 7 MIN

Hardy made one timely three-pointer and showed flashes of confidence, but his minutes were limited. With Dallas searching for an offensive spark, it wouldn’t have hurt to see him get a longer look.

Caleb Martin: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 4 MIN

Martin’s brief stint was forgettable. He never found an opening offensively and didn’t have enough time on the floor to make an impact elsewhere. In games like this, Dallas could’ve used his energy, but it never materialized.