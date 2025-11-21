Warriors Injury Update: Positive News On Stephen Curry And 3 Stars While Jonathan Kuminga Remains Sidelined

Latest update on the Warriors injury status gives positive news on Stephen Curry and three other players for their matchup against the Blazers tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greets fans before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greets fans before the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have suffered back-to-back losses due to a multitude of reasons, with the primary one being that they were left without their top-four paid stars at the end of a six-game, nine-day trip to hostile arenas with no team practices. It concluded with a 96-110 loss to the Miami Heat.

But it looks like there’s some hope for the upcoming games as the Warriors head back to Chase Center, and some of their sidelined stars might be able to take the court again.

Warriors reporter Anthony Slater posted on X that four out of their five injured players have positive updates on their recovery.

“Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield are probable vs the Blazers tomorrow night. Steph Curry is cleared for return. Jonathan Kuminga remains out with knee tendinitis,” posted Slater last night.

While Curry will surely be back against the Blazers, three other veterans in Butler, Green, and Hield will likely also be back on the floor tonight. Butler was out with a back issue, while Green sat out due to an illness. Curry has been cleared after he went out with ankle soreness. No. 30 was sitting out the Heat game due to precautionary measures.

Buddy Hield has been playing with an undisclosed illness, and that could explain why he’s not playing at his full potential right now.

Injuries are also just a part of the problem for the Warriors. They are also giving up too many turnovers, even with their stars playing the game. In the loss to the Heat, when they did not have their experienced veterans, they gave up 34 points on 23 turnovers.

They were able to defend and out-rebound Miami, but it was not enough to balance out the poor shot-making and excessive turnovers. Against the Orlando Magic, though, they did have their veteran starters playing. But even then, they committed 18 turnovers that the Magic team converted into 21 points.

Head coach Steve Kerr tried a small-ball lineup with Curry, Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton II, and Al Horford as the anchor, but it was penetrated very easily by the Magic offense by keeping Horford away from the paint and exploiting the size difference.

It exposed their inability to defend against a physically demanding offense. They have a huge gap in size with other teams, and if the offense starts struggling just a little bit, they don’t have the defensive capabilities to offset that deficit.

The Warriors are set to play against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Chase Center tonight with Curry back in action. But will the bench live up to the expectations and contribute meaningfully?

Will Coach Kerr figure out the best possible action plan given that some valuable players are still out of the rotation due to injuries, and those playing are also suffering from one thing or another? Will Jonathan Kuminga find his way back to a starting position, or will he ride the bench with a $24 million salary?

There are a lot of questions around their upcoming games. But with Curry on the court, the Golden State Warriors always have ample hope.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
