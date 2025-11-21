Raptors Trade Idea To Acquire Two Elite Wing Players And Embrace Win-Now Mindset

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the most impressive teams to start the 2025-26 season. Boasting a 10-5 record, along with a five-game winning streak, the Raptors are currently placed second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto appears to have assembled the right pieces. With Brandon Ingram‘s addition in the offseason and the development of players such as Scottie Barnes, the Raptors boast a formidable young core with immense potential to be competitive.

The Raptors’ current trajectory aligns perfectly with Barnes’ plans of making the playoffs. However, considering their recent form, it wouldn’t be too ambitious for the team to aim higher. With the potential to go all-in and enter a “win-now” mode, we look at a trade idea that could help Toronto add the necessary pieces to cement its position as a serious contender.

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: RJ Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

Why Do The Pelicans Accept This Offer?

Although the New Orleans Pelicans have been hesitant in entertaining offers for Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, they may be inclined to engage in discussions with this one.

With Willie Green’s dismissal, the Pelicans are effectively undergoing a minor makeover. With changes in playing style on the horizon, New Orleans could also consider retooling its roster.

While Zion Williamson would typically be viewed as a trade target in this case, the Pelicans could take an alternative approach by pairing him with his former Duke teammate, RJ Barrett. Given how successful the duo was together, New Orleans could form a new star core.

Barrett has been effective for Toronto this season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. While still relevant, he finds himself in a reduced role with the Raptors. Hence, a move like this could be an opportunity for him to embrace a larger role.

Along with Barrett, the Pelicans would also be adding Collin Murray-Boyles. The Raptors rookie has shown impressive two-way upside, mirroring Scottie Barnes’ playing style. With averages of 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 50.0% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, New Orleans could look at him as a developmental project.

While impressive, Barrett and Murray-Boyles alone wouldn’t be enough to pry Jones and Murphy away from the Pelicans. Thus, two first-round picks and a second-round pick should be enough to sweeten the deal.

Does This Trade Turn The Raptors Into A Contender?

As constructed, the Raptors are a team driven by the star pairing of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. While the offensive contributions of their two stars have been significant, it is evident that the team would benefit from more support on the wings.

In this regard, acquiring a defensive-minded player such as Herb Jones and a talented two-way forward such as Trey Murphy III could be quite beneficial.

Coming off a shoulder injury, Murphy had a slow start to the season. But since he found his groove, the 25-year-old has been impressive. With averages of 19.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game this season, shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, he could be a significant upgrade in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Jones adds toughness and defensive versatility to the second unit. Although he hasn’t been his best as a perimeter threat, he remains effective, averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

As the quintessential role player, Jones’s addition could be the key to solidifying Toronto’s bench. With roster depth becoming a vital factor in determining postseason success, acquisitions such as these could push the Raptors over the final hurdle.

The Raptors Are Primed To Compete This Season

This season has to be an exciting one for Raptors fans. Since winning the 2019 NBA championship, the franchise has been in a steady decline. Now, with a revitalized core, the team is primed to make a long-awaited resurgence.

Even without making any trades, the Raptors appear to be a more competitive team this season. With Scottie Barnes growing in stature as a player, as well as a leader, Toronto has reaped the benefits of his development over the last few years.

Although the Raptors are in a strong position at the moment, the team, like any other in the league, remains susceptible to injuries. With the need for players who can step up at a moment’s notice, Toronto may need to invest in developing roster depth to improve its chances of contending.