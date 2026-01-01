Compilation Of Luka Doncic Showing Zero Effort On Defense; Lakers Should Be Worried

A recent video compilation circulating online has put an uncomfortable spotlight on Luka Doncic and his defensive skills, and it is something the Los Angeles Lakers cannot afford to ignore. The video runs just over two minutes, but that is more than enough time to show a pattern that has become impossible to brush aside.

Is it time to worry about Luka Doncic’s defense? 😬 pic.twitter.com/fCPne2kVL0 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 31, 2025

Luka is beaten consistently off the dribble, does not recover on rotations, fails to close out shooters, and often just stands watching the play without giving a second effort. In every clip, he is the person at fault and the opposition scores each and every time. There is no frustration, acknowledgement of guilt, or urgency. Just a look that hints at, ‘What can I do?’

This is nothing new, as Luka has never been known as a good defender. Even calling him an average defender would be generous.

In Dallas, his weakness was covered by lineups that were designed to help him. The Mavericks had a strong point-of-attack defenders, long and athletic wing players, and rim protectors behind him, with good depth. They built defensive schemes that hid Luka and made it work almost every night.

But that safety net does not exist in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are already a below-average defensive team, and they simply do not have the personnel to erase Luka’s mistakes. When he gets blown by, there is often no one behind him to clean it up. When he fails to rotate, it leads directly to open threes or layups. When he does not box out, second-chance points follow. It stacks up quickly. Luka can give you 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, but if he is giving up 30 to 40 easy points on the other end through effort alone, the math stops working.

That reality came into sharper focus after the Lakers’ recent loss to the Detroit Pistons, when Reggie Miller openly criticized Doncic on the broadcast. Miller pointed out that Luka was not even moving his feet to stay in front of his man, a basic requirement at this level.

There is also the compounding issue of Luka’s offensive style bleeding into his defense. His constant foul hunting, extended arguments with referees, and visible frustration often result in him being late getting back in transition. Those seconds matter. By the time he crosses half court, the defense is already compromised. When that becomes routine, teammates are forced to scramble, overhelp, and rotate out of position, which only magnifies the damage.

Statistically, the eye test is backed up. Luka ranks among the slowest defenders in the league by tracking data, and his defensive rating sits at 115.6. For a team with championship aspirations, that is a problem.

None of this diminishes Luka’s offensive brilliance. He is one of the most gifted offensive players of his generation. But basketball is still a two-way sport, especially in the playoffs. The Lakers do not need Luka to become a lockdown defender. They need him to care and at least give his team a chance.

Right now, that is not happening. And if it does not change, the Lakers should be worried, because effort issues do not get easier to fix in April.