Lakers Player Ratings: Luka And LeBron Post Solid Numbers But Get Outplayed By Pistons

The Lakers tried to ride the elite production from Luka Doncic and birthday boy LeBron James but still fell short against the Pistons on Tuesday night.

Eddie Bitar
7 Min Read
Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While the final tally of points suffered by the Lakers, it was brutally honest. The Lakers were beaten for most of the contest by an agile, fast, and cohesive Pistons team, in all ways from midway through the third quarter, on a possession-by-possession basis.

The Pistons had 63.2% shooting from the field, scored 74 points in the paint, and led nearly the entire game (for 96% of it), switching what should be a measuring stick game for the Lakers into a one-sided reality check for them. This was a harsh backdrop to the celebration of LeBron James’ 41st birthday, which ended in frustration, rather than celebration.

While Luka Doncic racked up numbers, he did not control the game, and as Doncic continued to have defensive lapses and turnovers. JJ Redick made a statement with the loudest decision of the night, by benching Doncic with four minutes left in the game.

The Detroit Pistons earned every single ounce of this game by pushing through every single basis of being the top team in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers walked away with more questions than they had answers. Now onto the player ratings.

 

Luka Doncic: B

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 8 TOV, 9-22 FG, 3-11 3PT, 9-13 FT, 36 MIN

The box score says Luka did his job. The game itself tells a messier story. He scored 30 points and handed out 11 assists, but the flow never belonged to him. His eight turnovers repeatedly fueled Detroit’s transition attack, and defensively he struggled to stay in front of Cade Cunningham, who diced the Lakers apart. Being benched late wasn’t symbolic, it was earned.

 

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-5 FG, 3-5 FT, 18 MIN

Hayes gave the Lakers life around the rim, finishing efficiently and playing with force. He didn’t fix the defensive issues, but his energy stood out on a night when too many Lakers looked flat.

 

LeBron James: C

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 6-17 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-5 FT, 32 MIN

For stretches, LeBron looked his age, and that’s something we almost never say. He settled for jumpers, missed free throws, and never truly imposed himself physically. The effort wasn’t empty, but the impact was. On a night meant to be special, he finished -16, and Detroit never flinched when he was on the floor.

 

Jake LaRavia: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 38 MIN

LaRavia’s activity showed up defensively, four steals and a block, but the offense lagged behind. He logged heavy minutes yet struggled to space the floor, and Detroit largely ignored him beyond the arc. His -18 reflected how little the Lakers gained during his extended run.

 

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 3-3 FG, 2-2 3PT, 27 MIN

Vanderbilt brought energy and finished everything he touched, but his presence didn’t shift momentum. The rebounding helped, yet Detroit still controlled the paint and tempo. Solid effort, limited influence.

 

Deandre Ayton: D+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 5-8 FG, 26 MIN

Deandre Ayton was efficient when he touched the ball, but the problem was how rarely that happened. Against a Pistons frontcourt that attacked the glass and rim relentlessly, Ayton finished with just two rebounds. That simply isn’t enough from a starting center, especially in a game Detroit dominated inside.

 

Marcus Smart: D+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 25 MIN

Smart’s defense flashed at times, but his offense was a non-factor. Detroit sagged off him, daring him to shoot, and the spacing collapsed as a result. His -24 was the worst on the team, and it felt like it every time he shared the floor with Detroit’s starters.

 

Nick Smith Jr.: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 17 MIN

Smith struggled to find rhythm, forcing shots and failing to capitalize on open looks. Detroit targeted him defensively, and his minutes felt longer than they were.

 

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4 MIN

Knecht was oddly one of the few bright spots, perfect shooting, instant offense, and then barely played. His brief burst raised eyebrows, especially given how badly the Lakers needed spacing and scoring.

 

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 2 AST, 3 MIN

Bronny barely saw the floor and wasn’t part of the game’s outcome one way or another.

 

Adou Thiero: N/A

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 4 MIN

Thiero’s minutes were too limited to evaluate, though his activity popped briefly.

 

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 8 MIN

Kleber’s short stint produced little beyond a missed opportunity to stretch the floor. Detroit ignored him offensively and punished the Lakers whenever he was involved in defensive switches.

Eddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
