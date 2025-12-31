Lakers Security Scrutinized By Fans For Warning Twitch Streamer He’s Too Famous To Sit Courtside

NBA fans react as the Lakers security warned renowned Twitch personality, Stable Ronaldo, who is also a LeBron James fan, to stop streaming during an NBA game against the Pistons

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a foul call during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after a foul call during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost 106-128 to the Pistons tonight on LeBron James’ 41st birthday. Several Lakers fans were there to witness James’ greatness on this special occasion.

Renowned Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo was gifted $10,000 worth of courtside seats to this game by Adin Ross, only to later find out he was seated beside the Pistons bench. Shortly before the game started, the Lakers’ security intervened in his live stream.

 

Ronaldo was under the impression that he was allowed to stream himself and not the game. However, the Lakers’ security believed that he is too famous to stream courtside and issued him a warning as he could attract his fans courtside who want to be a part of his stream, which risks a courtside commotion during the game.

The renowned Twitch streamer has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, 1.04 million subscribers on YouTube, and 27,826 active subscriptions on Twitch.

Therefore, the Lakers’ security issued him a warning card just moments before the game began. NBA fans saw this on social media and were left baffled at how things could have gone south for the Twitch streamer.

“Being too popular is a power move. StableRonaldo turning courtside into a full experience shows the influence of streaming culture.”

“This is why sometimes becoming famous is a little bit annoying.”

“Bro thought he had the NBA licensing rights 😭😭.”

“This is bad PR for the Lakers, security admits he’s a popular celebrity, but treats him like trash in front of 50k live viewers? This is braindead behaviour.”

“Bro got tech’d for having too much aura 😭💀 Lakers said ‘you’re trending too loud.'”

“And NBA is wondering why ratings are declining smh.”

He still continued with his live stream after Adin Ross apparently also got involved, but was now actively trying to avoid engaging with any fans and not cause any courtside disruptions in the game. But this incident reflected poorly on the Lakers’ treatment of celebrities.

 

Unfortunately for the LeBron James fan, the Pistons won while he was seated courtside beside their bench. Earlier in the game, he tried to dap Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons on the bench while wearing a LeBron James jersey. Stewart ignored him.

James struggled tonight and finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 6-of-17 from the field (35.3%) as the Lakers came up short against the No. 1 seed in the East.

They are now 20-11 for the season, while the Pistons improved to 25-8 following this game. The Lakers will now move on and face the Grizzlies in consecutive games after the New Year begins.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India.
