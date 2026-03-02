Hawks Announcers And Fans Troll Warriors For Gifting Them Jonathan Kuminga

The Atlanta Hawks are not being subtle about it. They are thanking the Golden State Warriors loudly and publicly. During Atlanta’s latest home win, Hawks announcers openly questioned Golden State’s decision to move on from Jonathan Kuminga.

“Thank you, Golden State Warriors. We appreciate it… How do you give up on a guy this young with that ability?” one broadcaster exclaimed as Kuminga attacked the rim yet again.

Hawks announcers took SHOTS at the Warriors 😭 “THANK YOU Warriors! How do you give up on a guy this young with that ability?” pic.twitter.com/WqMUaN90Go — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 2, 2026

Later, as Kuminga stepped to the free-throw line, State Farm Arena broke into chants of “Thank you, Warriors.”

Hawks fans chanting “THANK YOU WARRIORS” as Kuminga shot free throws 😭 pic.twitter.com/0hKtVQ8dis — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 2, 2026

The message was clear as Atlanta believes it just stole a cornerstone.

Kuminga’s early production makes the reaction understandable. In three games with the Hawks, he is averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting an absurd 67.7% from the field and 55.6% from three-point range. His minutes have increased from 23.8 per game in Golden State to 26.7 in Atlanta, and the expanded role has unlocked a more aggressive version of his game.

The contrast with his Warriors tenure this season is stark. In 20 games with Golden State, Kuminga averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 45.4% shooting and 32.1% from three. The flashes were there, but the consistency was not as his role fluctuated.

In Atlanta, the leash is longer.

The Hawks are 3-0 in games Kuminga has played. While the competition included Washington and a shorthanded Portland team, the eye test has been just as impressive as the numbers. He is attacking closeouts decisively, finishing through contact and stepping into catch-and-shoot threes without hesitation. The athleticism that once felt sporadic now looks featured.

For Golden State, the optics are brutal. The Warriors are dealing with injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, and the roster lacks downhill rim pressure. Kuminga, at 23, provides exactly that skill set. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis, the centerpiece return in the deal, has barely suited up, appearing in just one game so far.

That imbalance has fueled the trolling.

There is context worth noting. Kuminga’s expanded usage comes on a team that needs his scoring. In Golden State, he often shared the floor with ball-dominant veterans in a read and react system that prioritizes spacing and movement. In Atlanta, he has clearer driving lanes and a green light.

Still, talent development is rarely linear. The Warriors invested the seventh overall pick in Kuminga in 2021, watched him contribute to a championship in 2022, and saw stretches of two-way growth. Moving on now invites scrutiny, especially if his scoring leap holds. The upcoming stretch will offer a better barometer. Atlanta faces Milwaukee and Philadelphia next, matchups that will test Kuminga against good defenses. If the efficiency sustains against stronger competition, the noise will grow louder.

For now, Hawks fans are enjoying the moment. The chants were playful, and the broadcast commentary was pointed. But the message, however, carried an edge. Golden State gave up on a 23-year-old wing with size, athleticism, and two-way potential. Atlanta is betting that decision will age poorly.